Jeep Issues 2021 Grand Cherokee L Recall Over Malfunctioning Software

Modern automobiles are clever, there’s no denying that. But features that include adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist shouldn’t be taken for granted because more complexity translates to a bigger potential for software issues. The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, for example, is hampered by bad software prone to malfunction during shutdown.
During subsequent key cycles, the software in question may fail to produce a display on the infotainment screen, which presents quite a few problems according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The biggest of which comes in the guise of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 for rear visibility. That piece of legislation specifies that the rearview imagine has to be visible at the beginning of each backing event.
In other words, Jeep is recalling the Grand Cherokee L over a backup camera that fails to display the rearview image when you select reverse. Two-part numbers are listed in documents filed with the safety watchdog – 68426026AD and 68426027AD – most likely referring to the 8.4- and 10.1-inch touchscreen multimedia systems fitted to the mid-size utility vehicle.
The suspect period began on December 3rd, 2020 and came to a closure on September 13th, 2021 when updated software was implemented in vehicle production. A total of 56,180 units are recalled, and the estimated percentage with defect is 100 percent as per the Chrysler-owned company.
Obviously enough, the remedy for delivered cars and new stock is to update the software. Dealers and owners will be notified on November 10th according to Jeep, which is a heck of a long time considering that the new software already exists and that a reflash should take half an hour at most.
This campaign is the very first recall of the Grand Cherokee L, and to whom it may concern, the NHTSA website further lists a total of 18 owner-submitted complaints and 99 manufacturer communications. Multiple owners have complained over the Grand Cherokee L shutting off without notice, a problem that still hasn’t been addressed at the moment of writing.
