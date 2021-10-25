2022 Mercedes-AMG EQE Spied Without Almost Any Camouflage

Mercedes-AMG engineers have been spotted while testing a prototype of the upcoming EQE. This model is expected to carry the “53” nameplate, just like its EQS brother, and our spy photographers were there to capture the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 in action.
This model would be the third ever electric vehicle that wears the AMG badge, and it is expected to feature the same powertrain as its big brother, the EQS 53. We are referring to the dual-motor setup of the EQS 53, which brings 751 horsepower to the table. The torque is not too shabby either, with 1,020 Nm on tap, which is 752 lb.-ft of twist for the tires to manage.
According to previous statements made by Mercedes-AMG officials, the EQE 53 will come with up to 670 horsepower. This is done because the EQS' smaller sibling comes with a smaller battery, which offers a net (usable) capacity of 90.5 kWh.
Now, you have previously seen the AMG version of the EQE, but with more camouflage, so you should already know how to spot one. If you forgot how or never bothered to find out, we will explain. First, check out the brake rotors, which are larger than the ones on the regular EQE.
But what if you do not know how big the EQE's brakes are? No problem, just check out the trunk lid spoiler, which is pronounced, but still discreet. Just like the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has already shown us.
Other important details include the front fenders that have been integrated with the hood, along with a slightly redesigned front bumper. We can also discern modifications to the rear bumper, along with AMG-specific wheels. The latter sport numerous spokes and a diamond cut finish.
Since Mercedes-AMG has decided to name the EQS using its “53” suffix as a model designation, it is wise to assume that the German marque intends to offer a more powerful version at a later date and that is why they saved the “63” suffix for another time.
According to previous statements made by Mercedes-AMG officials, the EQE 53 will come with up to 670 horsepower. This is done because the EQS' smaller sibling comes with a smaller battery, which offers a net (usable) capacity of 90.5 kWh.
Now, you have previously seen the AMG version of the EQE, but with more camouflage, so you should already know how to spot one. If you forgot how or never bothered to find out, we will explain. First, check out the brake rotors, which are larger than the ones on the regular EQE.
But what if you do not know how big the EQE's brakes are? No problem, just check out the trunk lid spoiler, which is pronounced, but still discreet. Just like the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has already shown us.
Other important details include the front fenders that have been integrated with the hood, along with a slightly redesigned front bumper. We can also discern modifications to the rear bumper, along with AMG-specific wheels. The latter sport numerous spokes and a diamond cut finish.
Since Mercedes-AMG has decided to name the EQS using its “53” suffix as a model designation, it is wise to assume that the German marque intends to offer a more powerful version at a later date and that is why they saved the “63” suffix for another time.