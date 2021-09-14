2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift Could Get More Power

Launched less than two years ago, the Mercedes-AMG 53 version of the GLE Coupe is still far getting its first gray hairs, yet Mercedes has already started development for its mid-cycle facelift, which could be introduced as soon as the end of 2022.
Next year is actually a pretty big SUV frenzy for the three-pointed star, with a large number of high-riding models to be unveiled over the course of the next 12 months or so.
The GLC gets a second generation, based on the new C-Class W206, while the EVA2 electric platform arrives will also get the SUV segment by storm with the upcoming EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, which is pretty much like an all-electric equivalent of the GLE.
Getting back to the GLE 53 Coupe, a mildly camouflaged pre-production prototype of the model was recently spotted in Germany, and there are rumors about a rather massive technological update under the hood.
The first word on the agenda is ‘power,’ and more of it, as the 53 will need to be more prepared for the inevitable arrival of the GLE 63 E-Performance, which will feature the same plug-in powertrain of the recently revealed GT 63 S E-Performance monster.
That said, the 53 is expected to get a combined output to get it closer to the 500 horsepower, thanks mainly to a reworked 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will be paired with a regular turbocharger and an electric compressor.
The so-called e-turbo will get its juice from the same 48-volt system that also supplies the current version with an extra 22 horsepower and 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque. While the possible combined output of the current model is 457 PS (451 HP), expect that value to improve to around 475 horsepower on the revamped 2023 version.
Design wise, there won’t be any ground-breaking differences, with the refreshed GLE 53 Coupe getting slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers and new graphics for the headlights and taillights, along with some new exterior color options.
The interior will likely keep the current configuration, without migrating to the huge center touchscreen found on the latest S-Class, C-Class and EQS, and there is no chance for the Hyperscreen display to make an appearance either.
The GLC gets a second generation, based on the new C-Class W206, while the EVA2 electric platform arrives will also get the SUV segment by storm with the upcoming EQS SUV and the EQE SUV, which is pretty much like an all-electric equivalent of the GLE.
Getting back to the GLE 53 Coupe, a mildly camouflaged pre-production prototype of the model was recently spotted in Germany, and there are rumors about a rather massive technological update under the hood.
The first word on the agenda is ‘power,’ and more of it, as the 53 will need to be more prepared for the inevitable arrival of the GLE 63 E-Performance, which will feature the same plug-in powertrain of the recently revealed GT 63 S E-Performance monster.
That said, the 53 is expected to get a combined output to get it closer to the 500 horsepower, thanks mainly to a reworked 3.0-liter straight-six engine that will be paired with a regular turbocharger and an electric compressor.
The so-called e-turbo will get its juice from the same 48-volt system that also supplies the current version with an extra 22 horsepower and 250 Nm (184.4 lb-ft) of torque. While the possible combined output of the current model is 457 PS (451 HP), expect that value to improve to around 475 horsepower on the revamped 2023 version.
Design wise, there won’t be any ground-breaking differences, with the refreshed GLE 53 Coupe getting slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers and new graphics for the headlights and taillights, along with some new exterior color options.
The interior will likely keep the current configuration, without migrating to the huge center touchscreen found on the latest S-Class, C-Class and EQS, and there is no chance for the Hyperscreen display to make an appearance either.