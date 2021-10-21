Mercedes-EQ Teams With Riot Games to Make Custom League of Legends World Championship Ring

If you once thought the world of massive online battle arena games and cutting-edge German electric vehicle technology were two separate but equal spaces in the modern zeitgeist, you’d have been right up until today. Courtesy of Mercedes-EQ and Riot Games, the winners of the League of Legends world championship will receive a special custom ring.
Funded by Riot Games and designed by the same team that designs Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, this ring looks nothing like any championship trophy awarded in E-sports, let alone sports in general. In addition to the iconic Mercedes-Benz star pattern that adorns the ring on the sides of the white gold setting, the Worlds emblem can be seen through the blue sapphire glass on the top.
The ring is constructed from a number of high-quality materials like sapphire glass and white gold, which took hours upon hours of painstaking fabrication to complete. The League of Legends World Championship tournament is set to kick off on November 6th in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Just before the final round, Riot Games and Mercedes-EQ will present exclusive insight into the process undertaken to design and create these one-of-a-kind rings. The full-length documentary will be broadcast on the League of Legends E-Sports YouTube channel.
“Championship rings are a storied tradition in sports, synonymous with the highest achievements and unmatched excellence,” said Naz Aletaha, Riot Games Global Head of League of Legends Esports.
“Since the start of our partnership in 2020, Mercedes-Benz has helped elevate and celebrate the best-of-the-best in LoL Esports, and we are thrilled to bring together our shared love for design and innovation to make a resounding mark on the crowning achievement of our sport,” she added.
2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the first sanctioned League of Legends tournament. Since the summer of 2011, it has become one of the most successful gaming franchises in video gaming history.
Now, the winner of this landmark anniversary tournament will get to go home with a truly unique championship ring, along with a truckload of cold hard cash. Not bad for a computer game our parents told us rots our brains.
The ring is constructed from a number of high-quality materials like sapphire glass and white gold, which took hours upon hours of painstaking fabrication to complete. The League of Legends World Championship tournament is set to kick off on November 6th in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Just before the final round, Riot Games and Mercedes-EQ will present exclusive insight into the process undertaken to design and create these one-of-a-kind rings. The full-length documentary will be broadcast on the League of Legends E-Sports YouTube channel.
“Championship rings are a storied tradition in sports, synonymous with the highest achievements and unmatched excellence,” said Naz Aletaha, Riot Games Global Head of League of Legends Esports.
“Since the start of our partnership in 2020, Mercedes-Benz has helped elevate and celebrate the best-of-the-best in LoL Esports, and we are thrilled to bring together our shared love for design and innovation to make a resounding mark on the crowning achievement of our sport,” she added.
2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the first sanctioned League of Legends tournament. Since the summer of 2011, it has become one of the most successful gaming franchises in video gaming history.
Now, the winner of this landmark anniversary tournament will get to go home with a truly unique championship ring, along with a truckload of cold hard cash. Not bad for a computer game our parents told us rots our brains.