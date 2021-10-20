Jeep Wrangler 4xe Wins America’s Longest Off-Road Rally, First Electrified SUV to Do So

Rebelle Rally is the name given to the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. It has been around for less than a decade, but it already writes history book pages.
This year’s Rebelle Rally kicked off on October 8 near the Hoover Dam, and took the competitors on an eight-day run across miles and miles of desert, all the way to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. That’s about 1,550 miles (2,500 km), making the event the “longest competitive off-road rally in the United States.”
Not yet all that important on the rallying scene, it did draw a lot of attention from carmakers this year, as most of them had something just perfect for the job. Ford enlisted for the task at hand three Broncos, Mitsubishi threw into the fray the 2022 Outlander, Honda brought the Ridgeline, while Jeep, well, Jeep bet its money on the new Wrangler 4xe.
And the bet paid off, it seems, as now, several days after the event concluded, Jeep announced is the 4xe that was crowned winner of this year’s Rebelle Rally, snatching first and second positions on the podium (as a side note, the third position also went to the Wrangler, but not a 4xe). Most importantly, the Wrangler thus becomes the first electrified vehicle to claim the race.
The winners were crowned Team 4xEventure comprising a Rubicon 4xe, and drivers Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit. Second place went to Team Jeep Thrills, with the same type of vehicle handled by mother and daughter team of Christine and Emily Benzie.
Just to give you an idea of what the win means, consider the 4xe was also awarded the Bone Stock award, meaning that the vehicles raced were just as they come out factory doors, with only aftermarket tires and wheels (but within factory specs) allowed.
