Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Matches Outfit to His Jeep Wrangler

Cars sometimes make the best accessory, and that's not only for celebrities. Actor, model, and personal trainer Sam Asghari confirmed the rule as he shared a new video in which he shows up wearing a green outfit that he specifically matched to his car, a green (who would've guessed?) Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Sam Asghari is certainly proud of his off-roader. After getting engaged to pop star Britney Spears, he joked that he would be getting a prenup agreement to “protect his Jeep” in case she decides to dump him. His Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is certainly a part of his social media activity and a prop in different photoshoots.
He bought the vehicle this summer and shared it was far from stock. After buying it, he worked with A Plus Tire Club to customize it the way he wanted it. He added a new set of wheels, aftermarket bumpers, suspensions, glide protectors, and tube doors. When he first introduced it with a “quick update,” in August, he shared it wasn’t “even halfway done” and asked for more suggestions from his fans. He didn't ask for further modifications, so he hasn't probably considered any of the suggestions yet.
However, Sam certainly loves to drive it. While he did have a small incident back in the summer when he rear-ended another vehicle, Asghari seems to have gotten accustomed to his ride. So much that he's now matching his outfit to the Wrangler, as he proudly shared on his Instagram Stories, pointing out that you “have to match everything to the car”. You can see his outfit and car in the gallery.
After parking the Jeep in his garage, in a different Instagram Story, he showed off his green outfit on a Super73 electric bike, which seems to be from the R-series. The street-legal high-performance electric bike is built on an aircraft-grade 6065/7071 aluminum alloy frame, with a 250W power, a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph), and an estimated price of $4,600.
Sam Asghari surely loves to travel in style, and that definitely matches Britney’s choices. The 39-year old recently flew a plane on their exotic vacation.
