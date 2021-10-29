Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Cobra Jet 1400 Get New Matching Liveries for SEMA

Exactly seven years ago, I was on an airplane heading to Las Vegas. I was eager to land for my second SEMA show, as I enjoyed the 2013 edition. After the 2020 edition was canceled due to the ongoing pandemics, the Las Vegas Convention Center will once again be the host of the show for 2021.The SEMA Show has been a thing since 1967, but it wasn't until 1977 that it moved to Las Vegas. Although there are going to be several restrictions in place, most people in the automotive industry seem to be excited to be going back. Only people that are part of the industry can attend the show. But rest assured, there is going to be a lot of content coming out on here next week!
It was just two days ago that Ford Performance released their newest video featuring Vaughn Gittin JR. tearing up the Faroe Islands in a Mustang Mach-E 1400. Since that moment, the film has amassed about 50,000 views on YouTube. That seems to be less than what Ken Block would've drawn in, but there's still time for people to see it. Meanwhile, Ford has also released several photos from the shoot, and the Mach-E 1400 looks nothing short of amazing.
In case you were wondering what the connection between the Mach-E 1400 and the SEMA Show is, the answer is simple. The Mustang Mach-E 1400 and the Cobra Jet 1400 will both be featured at the show next week. And it seems that they will be sporting matching liveries. So there does seem to be a connection between the chosen colors and the fact that both these vehicles are, as Ford calls them, "all-electric powerhouses."
As cool as these two vehicles may be, it may take a few more years until Mustang enthusiasts will come to terms with the idea that their favorite machines will no longer have internal combustion engines. While the Mach-E will probably take up a segment of clients that are looking for a more family-oriented vehicle, the regular Mustang will probably transition to a hybrid powertrain before killing off the ICE for good.
The #FordMustang 1400 duo just won't quit. As we prepare to take these all-electric powerhouses to @SEMASHOW, check out their new fit ???? pic.twitter.com/bLoTjP1bF6— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) October 29, 2021