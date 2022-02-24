Chevy COPO Silverado Cheyenne Graces the Digital Realm With Huge Desire to Be Noticed

Chevrolet has been using the services of the Central Office Production Order, or COPO in short, for the past six decades or so, during which they have given enthusiasts all sorts of crazy rides.
Due to their crazy aero upgrades, including the bulging hood, as well as the typical drag radials, everyone and their pet can instantly recognize something like, say… a COPO Camaro. But what if that recipe was applied to the Silverado?
Well, you don’t need to be an expert to visualize it, yet you also do not need to think that much, because Jlord8 has sketched out such a ride, sharing it with his Instagram followers. The special project uses the Chevrolet Silverado Cheyenne Concept, presented towards the end of 2013 at the SEMA Show, as a blank canvas, giving it the COPO treatment with numerous mouse-clicks.
The regular cab show car retains its overall looks, including the attachments on the lower parts of the body all around, as well as the grille shape, fenders, and even the black paint, and boasts a very muscular hood to make room for the big supercharger. Instead of ‘Cheyenne,’ you can see ‘COPO’ decals on the doors, extending all the way back to the rear wheel arches, which could have been a bit bigger if you ask us.
Up front, the bowtie emblem has been finished in a light blue shade, and so has the thin line spanning across its width. As a final touch, the rendering artist has given it drag radials, with the rear ones being ultra-fat. In our opinion, some more crazy upgrades would have worked like a charm, and we would’ve probably shaved a few inches from its ground clearance too. But hey, that’s us, so what else would you have done to it? Feel free to work that keyboard in our comments area down below.
