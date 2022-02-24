Sacrilegiously Audacious Ford “JDMustang” Mixes GT Heritage With Extreme Tuning

Although Ford’s Mustang is now a global affair, that does not mean it will give up its North American heritage any time soon. Not too willingly, and probably not too easily – at least in the real world.
Sure, there is no shortage of Americana fans in various regions around the world. From Europe to Australia or Japan, the Blue Oval’s legendary pony/muscle car is the epitome of the automotive dream. For so many reasons. But mixing muscle car ethos with the JDM tuning lifestyle probably is not chief among them.
However, there is never a shortage of quirky/sacrilegious/audacious ideas when automotive pixel masters are involved. Not even when it comes to committing the “sin” of mashing up pop culture DNA from the United States with the one from the Japanese domestic market. So, we really should not be surprised that some pixel masters think it is an innovative idea for an L33 Nissan Altima to want a taste of the Hellcat life and engulf a Dodge Charger SRT.
Alas, that would be merely wishful thinking. A lot subtler are the digital transformations that have the eerie consistency of something that might be replicated in real life. If given enough time, money, and no respect for purists that would run amuck crying aloud at the sight of such creations... Still, even if these are not everyone’s cup of tea, they are too well executed to get omitted.
Last year, I fell in love with the 1969 Dodge Charger that discarded its American heritage. And, dwelling around blossomed cherries, it also morphed into an “FRB1DD3N” gaijin that adopted the JDM way of CGI life. Now, months later, I found a second virtual project that is fittingly on the same page.
Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has decided to enter the muscle car world via a JDM backdoor. So, his first order of business across the American muscle car sector was to create the “JDMustang.” Slammed, complete with a widebody kit, louvered rear window, JDM decals, and a very cool message on the tires...
