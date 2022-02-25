Train Sim World 2 New Journeys Expansion Promises 40+ Hours of New Gameplay

Dovetail Games starts the new year in full force with a massive expansion for its critically-acclaimed trains sim. In fact, the folks at Dovetail double down on the amount of new content for Train Sim World 2 and announced New Journeys expansion arrives with yet another important update, Creators Club.
However, while New Journeys is available digitally for $10 / €10, the Creator Club update is free for owners of Train Sim World 2. Both updates have been released this week on all supported platforms, including PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
The meatiest of the two, New Journeys, promises over 40 hours of new gameplay, including new challenges, new scenarios, and new services. Also, tons of new liveries are part of the new expansion too, as well as a trio of additional trains.
Players who purchase New Journeys will have access to the 1972 MK2 Tube Stock in original Aluminum & Red livery, SD40 in early CSX Blue & Gray livery, as well as DB BR 423 EMU in DB Red S-Bahn Koln livery.
Additionally, New Journeys promises highly detailed, feature-rich, driving cabs with accurate true-to-life performance and handling. More importantly, a new Journey Mode chapter is now available for each train, along with accessible Training Modules and nine detailed and interesting scenarios: three each for Bakerloo Line, Sand Patch Grade, and Schenellfahrstrecke Koln – Aachen.
Last but not least, the newly introduced Creators Club, currently in beta, is meant to celebrate the creativity of the Train Sim World 2 community. It’s a new hub for all content created by players, who can use the Livery Designer and Scenario Planner tools to generate new scenarios and liveries, which can be shared with the community. The Creators Club beta update is now available for download and doesn’t cost a dime.
