Cadillac Celestiq Electric Luxury Sedan Looks Delightfully Opulent in Unofficial Render

It’s fascinating to consider that upcoming luxury EVs will undoubtedly be among the most refined vehicles ever to grace our roads, free of unwanted vibrations and “cumbersome” things such as gearboxes. Battery electric power is clearly the future and carmakers such as Cadillac have already started planning ahead.
Their first fully electric model, the Lyriq, will soon be available to order, with an initial powertrain consisting of a 100-kWh battery and an electric motor, together offering 340 hp (345 ps) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. You’ll be able to travel for an estimated 300 miles (483 km) before having to visit a charging station.
The future will bring battery electric power to other Cadillac models too, such as the full-size Escalade SUV – this so-called Escalade EV could make its debut as soon as next year. Then there’s another upcoming fully electric crossover, of compact proportions. This one is expected in 2024 and its name has yet to be revealed by Caddy.
But wait, there’s more! Cadillac will also unveil a fully electric luxury sedan dubbed Celestiq, which has already been teased by the carmaker during an official presentation video last month. Think of it as the CT6’s spiritual successor, but one that happens to be free of internal combustion power.
The car we saw there was most likely a concept, featuring stunning technology such as a pillar-to-pillar infotainment screen, full glass roof with four-quadrant smart glass (each occupant can set individual levels of transparency), plus personalized infotainment screens for the rear seat passengers. Whether all this stuff makes it into production remains to be seen.
Speaking of production, the final car will get all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, and since we’re being factual, it will also probably differ from this rendering by Joao Kleber Amaral, who took some Lyriq design cues and added them to the Cadillac Escala concept.
While this might not look exactly like the real Celestiq, it still makes for a sight to behold - the render not only looks extremely modern, but also elegant and expensive.
When it does go into production (could happen as soon as next year), the Cadillac Celestiq will find itself locked in battle against the likes of the Mercedes EQS and the upcoming all-new BMW i7.
