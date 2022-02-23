autoevolution
Acura Dealer Lists 2023 Integra With AWD

23 Feb 2022, 16:55 UTC ·
Wisconsin-based Acura of Brookfield mentioned “Super Handling All-Wheel Drive” on their landing page for the all-new Integra on February 22nd. The dealership mysteriously deleted this line from their website one day later, which begs this question: slip of the tongue or just a mistake?
2023 Acura Integra with SH-AWD on February 22nd 16 photos
2023 Acura Integra with SH-AWD on February 22nd2023 Acura Integra without SH-AWD on February 23rd2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype2023 Acura Integra prototype
Acura isn’t willing to confirm or deny the SH-AWD system, just like Acura failed to mention what kind of two-pedal transmission will come standard. As a brief refresher, the six-speed manual gearbox is optionally available.

The five-door liftback based on the Honda Civic Si four-door sedan will be produced in the United States at the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. Among other nameplates, the CR-V is also produced there. Speaking of the compact utility vehicle, the CR-V is underpinned by Honda’s compact global platform introduced by the previous-generation Civic in 2015 for MY16.

What I’m trying to say is that all-wheel drive is certainly possible, yet I wouldn’t pump myself up for it because the ILX that preceded the Integra isn’t a commercial success. The best year for the premium-oriented compact was 2013 with 20,430 units delivered in the United States. By comparison, the Civic sold a simply colossal 336,180 examples of the breed that year.

The Integra won’t be a commercial success either given that we all know it’s a Civic Si with fancy clothes and a spruced-up cabin. Given these circumstances, can Acura justify SH-AWD? As I said, it’s unlikely even though I would like to be proven wrong because all-wheel drive in a small car with a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant seems like a fun recipe.

Scheduled to go on sale next month from around $30,000 before options, the five-door liftback further sweetens the deal with an automatic rev-matching system borrowed from the outgoing Civic Type R. Twinned with the China-only Honda Integra produced by the Guangqi Honda joint venture, the Acura Integra is also gifted with 19s and Jewel Eye LED headlamps.
