Toyota Celica GT-Four Keeps It 1990s Classy, Morphs Outrageous BMW Screamer

Obviously, it lived in the shadow of its globally-renowned, contemporary Supra brother. But that does not mean Toyota’s Celica GT-Four does not have its own automotive pop culture following.
Devised as the high-performance model of the Celica series, the GT-Four packed enough goodies to make it a darling of both the motorsport world and the aftermarket tuning realm. It was made for WRC, but that does not mean it did not enjoy a hugely successful (sometimes underground) street life.
Naturally, JDM aficionados were more preoccupied with Supra builds. Alas, the Celica GT-Four has made enough of an impact to warrant a contemporary look at the goodies. Even if only in virtual form. A case in point is the quirky love for digital affairs of one motorsport-focused pixel master.
Usually, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, is all about Time Attack or endurance racing digital projects. Even his Tesla-swapped zero-emission VW Golf Mk3 restomod would live a decidedly track-ready life. With help from its clamshell hood and rear wing, as well as other CGI goodies. Like the plexiglass windows, Recaro seats, full roll cage, or the wheel/tire choice.
Alas, the Toyota Celica GT-Four was already OEM-oriented towards a life of motorsport madness. So, he probably thought it was best to give it a 1990s-style, classy street performance tuning attire. And the GT-Four has probably never looked so good, complete with a lot of obvious “subtleties.” Such as the slammed attitude, aerodynamic body kit, or the semi-slicks wrapped around darkly menacing Rotiform SIX wheels.
However, for me, the best piece of this digitally outrageous project is the screamer pipe exhaust system. By the way, other people have also noticed it! And that is how we found out this build was virtually treated to an inline-six BMW engine swap. Sheesh now, you GR Supra detractors!
Naturally, JDM aficionados were more preoccupied with Supra builds. Alas, the Celica GT-Four has made enough of an impact to warrant a contemporary look at the goodies. Even if only in virtual form. A case in point is the quirky love for digital affairs of one motorsport-focused pixel master.
Usually, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, is all about Time Attack or endurance racing digital projects. Even his Tesla-swapped zero-emission VW Golf Mk3 restomod would live a decidedly track-ready life. With help from its clamshell hood and rear wing, as well as other CGI goodies. Like the plexiglass windows, Recaro seats, full roll cage, or the wheel/tire choice.
Alas, the Toyota Celica GT-Four was already OEM-oriented towards a life of motorsport madness. So, he probably thought it was best to give it a 1990s-style, classy street performance tuning attire. And the GT-Four has probably never looked so good, complete with a lot of obvious “subtleties.” Such as the slammed attitude, aerodynamic body kit, or the semi-slicks wrapped around darkly menacing Rotiform SIX wheels.
However, for me, the best piece of this digitally outrageous project is the screamer pipe exhaust system. By the way, other people have also noticed it! And that is how we found out this build was virtually treated to an inline-six BMW engine swap. Sheesh now, you GR Supra detractors!