CGI Range Rover Looks Like a Road Specter With Satin Dark Gray and Custom Wheels

Land Rover has recently decided to give a chance to any high-riding model owner to win a Virgin Galactic trip to space. Alas, one can always daydream about a Range Rover on terra firma. Well, sort of.
When it comes to automotive virtual artists and their digital creations, one can never be too careful about what may look like solid ground. And, instead, it is actually just a CGI figment of imagination. Case in point.
Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has seemingly forgotten to add the “Shadow Line” moniker to his latest project. The pixel master is one of those authors that loves to blur the boundaries between what is real and what is virtual aftermarket style.
As such, he has been running a lengthy series of real-to-digital models that at first sight appear to be as palpable as you and me. However, they are always slightly, or totally modified with virtual ideas. A traditional interpretation would be to give a popular model his signature “Shadow Line” treatment, a lowered suspension setup, and new aftermarket wheels.
Well, in this case, the most recent Land Rover Range Rover only packed a color shift to a satin-like Dark Gray hue and custom, forged AG Luxury wheels (as pointed out in the hashtags). We say that it might have as well joined the “Shadow Line” roster because it is clearly like an SUV phantasma. And people might like it that way.
Others, on the other hand, as seen in the comments, would rather have all these big luxury SUVs dressed up in an all-black tuxedo. Then join the murdered-out crowd. And then also scare the bejesus out of road partners when the monster comes out of the shadows with its aggressive headlights.
To each its own, of course, as these interpretations might not be everyone’s cup of tea for an elegant British SUV. Although, all those menacing Rolls-Royce Cullinans probably beg to differ...
