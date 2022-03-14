“Roughneck” Truck With Baja Tailfins Digitally Gets Our Gas-Guzzling Crave to 11

After a rather lengthy hiatus from virtual duties, a pixel master that loves Americana outrage is back with a gas-guzzling vengeance. Not the best time for getting our blood pumping, right?
With gas prices at psychological tipping points already, there is reason to wonder. Are we going to recover yet again, or have the days of blown wonders finally set beyond the EV hill? Well, this is a question that may not have an easy answer in real life. However, there is a different story with the virtual realm.
There, any dreams do come true. Just look at this truck carrying not one but a trio of Americana tailfins. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, kept silent for a while. Naturally, we wondered what happened. He was probably just cooking up these CGI beasts.
Lovingly creating them would be more appropriate. They did get names, after all. In the order of appearance, meet Roughneck, Elvis, Christine, and Diva. The first name is easy to understand if SnowRunner means anything. This 2020 off-road simulation video game centers around beastly vehicles and numerous locations around the world.
One of the highlights is, of course, a massive Pacific P-12-W rig. And it is called Roughneck for the most ob59vious reasons. Now, the CGI expert took his passion for the SnowRunner game and Pacific trucks and dialed them up to eleven. With a gas-guzzling twist. Or a tailfin one? Or, perhaps, a Baja inclination? Frankly, all of them at once!
So, the platform of the Pacific P-12-W Roughneck is filled with not one, not two, but three members of the late 1950s era classic cars. Those would be the pink 1959 Cadillac, a 1957 Plymouth Fury, as well as a 1958 Caddy. Sort of a twisted, blown supercharged alternative vision of the legendary Tri-Five ensemble. All with off-road mods that also warrant the Baja appellation. Now, luckily, you do not need to feed any gas to all four monsters...
