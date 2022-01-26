2023 Toyota Sequoia Boasts Standard Hybrid V6, It's As Subtle as a Rhinoceros

SUV

Like Tundra, it’s been a long time since there’s been a new Sequoia, the previous generation dates by to 2007. It will be built alongside the pickup at Toyota’s San Antonio, Texas, assembly plant. The body-on-framecan seat up to eight passengers on three rows and features body-on-frame construction with an independent front and rear suspension along with new electric-assist power steering.Power comes from the iForce Max 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain that makes 437 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Toyota says Sequoia can tow up to 9,000 pounds. Unlike Tundra, Sequoia won’t be offered with a non-hybrid version of the engine.The V6 engine features a 10-speed automatic transmission that incorporates an electric motor to lift horsepower and torque as well as giving fuel economy a boost. The electric motor provides initial thrust up to 18 miles per hour where the engine takes over to provide most of the drive power.The 2023 Toyota Sequoia will come with a choice of five trim levels starting with the base SR5 and moving up through Limited, Platinum and off-road-oriented TRD Pro. Sitting atop the lineup is a new flagship premium trim called Capstone. All models except the 4-wheel drive TRD Pro have rear-wheel drive withas an option. The system uses a center transfer case with settings for 2WD,high and 4WD low.The SR5 models ride on 18-inch wheels with an available TRD Sport package increasing rim size to 20 inches. That option also includes stiffer Bilstein shocks, push button start and TRD accents that include aluminum pedals. Stepping up to the Limited brings the larger 14-inch infotainment screen over the standard 8-onch unit, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate and a power folding third row.Platinum models feature a premium JBL sound system, second-row captain’s chairs, panoramic moon roof and a standard head-up display. The off-road TRD Pro comes in standard 4-wheel drive, front skid plate and Multi-Terrain Select modes that includes a rock crawling mode and downhill assist.The new Capstone trim is upholstered in black-and-white semi-aniline leather upholstery, open-pore walnut accents, LED ambient lighting and acoustic laminated glass on the windshield and front doors for further sound insulation. In addition to its chrome exterior accents and power running boards, Capstone models ride on standard 22-inch chromed wheels.Among the unique features of the new SUV is a sliding third-row seat with up to six inches of fore/aft travel. The second row comes with either a 3-passenger bench or twin captain’s chairs, the latter reducing the passenger count to seven. In addition to the sliding third row, Toyota is also featuring a cargo shelf system that has a removable panel providing a variety of storage options.For those who tow regularly, Toyota offers a load-leveling rear air suspension with adaptive damping. The Tow Tech Package includes a trailer back-up guide and a straight path assist that keeps the trailer straight when backing.Fuel economy and pricing will be announced closer to Sequoia’s launch this summer. The 2022 Toyota Sequoia starts at $50,500 for the SR5 with the top Platinum model topping out at $69,775. We expect the new Capstone model to be priced somewhere between $70,000 and $80,000. It should come in just below the all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600, which starts at just over $88,000.