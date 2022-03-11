These Are the Most Reliable Vehicles on the Market To Reach 200,000 Miles and Beyond

Owning a reliable vehicle is what everyone wants, but defining reliability is difficult. Most people are fine with doing some minor repairs to their vehicle from time to time, while others believe a car should run forever, provided it is taken care of properly. Nevertheless, some models are more likely than others to reach insane mileages before they become junkyard material.
If you want a vehicle that is almost guaranteed to reach 200,000 miles or more, your best bet would be a truck-based SUV with a Toyota badge, according to a study by iSeeCars. The car search engine analyzed almost 15 million pre-owned vehicles sold in 2021 and figured out the percentage of cars with at least 200,000 miles on the odometer for each model.
The analysis shows which models are the most likely to reach and surpass 200,000 miles. This is especially useful to people looking to buy a reliable vehicle to get the most out of their investment. With record-high used car prices today, you want to make sure you don’t spend your hard-earned money on a lemon.
We are not surprised to see in this list many Toyotas, as the Japanese brand is a reliability legend. Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Sequoia are light-years ahead of the pack, with 18.2% and 14,2% of vehicles well beyond the 200,000 miles mark. The Land Cruiser is almost three times more likely to reach 200,000 that the third in line, the Chevrolet Suburban (6.6%).
Five American full-sized SUVs make it into the top 15, with four of them being built by GM. The Chevrolet Suburban (6.6%), GMC Yukon XL (5.2%), Chevrolet Tahoe (4.4%), and GMC Yukon (3.7%) share the platform and many common parts, explaining why they are so close in terms of reliability. Ford also has an entry with Expedition (4.5%), another truck-based SUV.
While people in the market for a full-sized SUV are well served, it is harder to find a reliable sedan. Toyota Avalon (3.9%) is the only one on the list, with a close relative Prius (3.9%) as a more compact alternative. Also, there are two minivans, although they ranked lower on the list – Honda Odyssey (3.2%) and Toyota Sienna (3.2%). The latter is also available with all-wheel drive, greatly expanding the capabilities.
If you think that the percentages are not that great, it helps to know that only 1.2% of all vehicles in the analysis made it to 200,000 miles. The percentage is higher in the case of pick-up trucks, with an average of 2.2% reaching the milestone. In terms of brands, the most reliable are Toyota (2.3%), Honda (1.9%), GMC (1.8%), Chevrolet (1.6%), and Ford (1.5%). If you're curious what are your vehicle's chances to reach 200,000 without major problems, head to iSeeCars.com and look it up.
