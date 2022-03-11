Taxi Driver Follows Sat-Nav's Shortcut, Gets Stuck on Rocky Hillside, Abandons Car

Technology is a big help nowadays, in more than one area. Even navigation systems have made our lives easier and, mostly, safer. You no longer have to look at a map while driving, and, with real-time updates, they give us useful information on the traffic. But this taxi driver wasn’t as lucky, as his vehicle minibus got stuck on a rocky hillside.
A taxi driver dropped off his client in a small village in West Yorkshire, UK. As he was trying to get back to the A62 to Manchester, the driver, who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz Vito minibus, found himself in a narrow hillside lane after following the instructions on his sat-nav which had provided a shortcut on an unsuitable road. He ended up in Saddleworth Moor towards the hamlet of Grange, in the remote Delph area of Oldham.
The man continued down the unsuitable terrain for a while, when he realized he was completely stuck and was forced to abandon his Mercedes.
The driver had to return on Monday and try to save his vehicle. But he was in luck because a tow truck had already been called to retrieve the minibus after locals had found it stuck in the ditch.
Local Craig Hannah commented to Manchester Evening News: “It's amazing the driver got that far because it was such a rough and very steep track.”
The witness continued: “Apparently he had been working in the area late on Saturday night and was trying to return to base. A passenger did say he could drive down the lane even though there was a sign warning that it was unsuitable for vehicles. If you were local you would know the road is not passable but this guy was clearly out of town and didn't know.”
At least the road wasn’t dangerous, and he was able to get out unscathed. We can’t say the same about his minibus, which has been sent to the shop for repairs.
