Truck Dangles off Cliff 330 Ft After GPS Takes It up Mountain Road

The new year didn’t start well for this truck driver from Northern China. As he was minding his own business, his GPS took him up on a narrow mountain road which ended with the transport vehicle dangling off 300 ft over a cliff.
A truck driver the local media refers to as Mr. Wu was working, as usual, driving to his destination while using the GPS, like we normally do. But the indications led him to a narrow mountain road in Changzhi City, Northern China, on January 1.
News sites have just received footage from the scene. It seems that it was already too late when the driver realized his truck was way too wide and didn’t really fit the road. When he tried to reverse, he skidded forward, crashed through the guardrails, and ended up dangling 330 ft (100 m) off a cliff. Similar to the Ever Given ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March 2021, the truck also blocked the highway passage, in a much more dangerous – but surely less expensive – situation.
Luckily, the driver managed to flee from the cabin, as the truck had its front axle off the road and the wheels hanging down from the steep cliff. The terrifying footage from the scene shows the gigantic vehicle nearly collapsing over the cliff’s edge.
A motorist driving behind the truck revealed how this might have happened: "This highway has a restriction where the maximum width of any vehicles should not exceed 22 ft (6.8 meters). It's been snowing the past few days and the lorry slipped out of the road when he took a turn and now it gets stuck, blocking the traffic completely."
One can only imagine the traffic around the area, as it took the authorities three days to set the wheels of the truck back on the road. Rescuers eventually managed to reverse the truck down the mountain. Traffic through the narrow highway returned to normal on January 4.
Luckily, there were no casualties, and the cliffhanger turned out to be a happy ending. A warning, though: do not watch the video if you fear of heights.
