Tesla With the Most Mileage Reaches a New Milestone: 1.5 Million Kilometers

Hansjörg Eberhard von Gemmingen bought his used Model S P85+ in 2014 with 30,000 kilometers (18,641 miles) on the clock. He drives so much that this mileage soon increased by a lot. In November 2019, he reached 1 million km (621,371 mi). It took him a bit more than two years to cover 500,000 km (310,685.6 mi) more, which he just announced on Twitter.

7 photos