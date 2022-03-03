Survey Says New EVs are Less Reliable Than Internal Combustion Engine Models: Wait, What?

Take this with a pinch of salt but it’s possible that new electric cars may be less reliable than their gasoline and diesel-powered counterparts, according to a survey conducted by consumer group ‘Which?’, who found that 31% of EV owners reported a problem with their zero-emissions vehicles in its first four years.
That right there is a very interesting statistic, especially when compared to the 19% who had problems with gasoline cars, and the 29% that had problems with diesels. Another way to look at things would be that EVs are about as reliable as diesel-powered cars.
The same survey also found that faulty electric vehicles take more time to get fixed – five days, compared to just three days for gasoline cars and four days for diesel cars. This kind of contradicts the common perception that EVs are more reliable than ICE cars because they have fewer moving parts.
The most common issues with EVs, according to the people surveyed, were software issues, not motor or battery problems, reports Sky News. The survey also showed that the most reliable cars of any fuel type were regular hybrid models (not Plug-in hybrids), the ones that feature a simple battery that gets recharged via the main combustion engine (think Toyota Prius).
“We know that drivers are keen to make the move to more environmentally-friendly cars, but it is vital that they are getting a quality product,” said ‘Which?’ home products and services editor, Lisa Barber.
“With EVs in particular, our research shows a premium price tag does not necessarily mean a reliable vehicle, so we would always encourage drivers to do their research ahead of such a significant purchase to see which cars and brands they can trust.”
Over 48,000 people participated in this survey, owning between them nearly 57,000 cars – which they also drive. This number included 2,184 battery electric vehicles.
