2023 Mazda6 Estate Rendered With CX-60 DNA Shows Wagons Still Deserve a Chance

Unfortunately, if this were real, it would still represent a forbidden fruit for North America (just like the small CX-3) as the Mazda6 nameplate has just received the boot. Alas, let us marvel at the power of wishful thinking.
Mazda is growing more up-market by the day. That means realigning their strategy to the latest realities and thus churning out even more crossover and SUV models. Their latest endeavor is called CX-60, and it will not reach the U.S. market either. No worries, though, a larger CX-70 sibling will, probably with little design changes.
But some people do not want to abandon the old ways. Case in point. Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has taken notice of the recent CX-60 mid-size SUV. And he decided to flatten it out just a little bit, get rid of the rear hatch, and opt for a traditional sedan take on the CGI matter. And voila, he came up with the unofficial, fourth-generation 2023 Mazda6.
That was a bit of pausing from the regular “Touring the world!” periplus of making everything a station wagon or Shooting Brake. But only for a few brief moments, which also included a rad Lexus ES widebody “Aeroart” design project. Now, though, he is back with an Estate vengeance. And people love it.
Even though some of them have discussed the possibility of Porsche, Jaguar, or BMW inspiration, this is most definitely a continuation of the CX-60-inspired Mazda6 virtual new generation. Complete with all the goodies that might persuade a lot of people to give a second chance to station wagons.
Like an elegant yet adventurous design, the latest styling elements from real-world creations, as well as the desire to reach (by OEM watercraft) new territories. Hopefully, the positive reception of such unofficial ideas will be enough for Mazda to consider a continuation of the Mazda6 nameplate in both four-door sedan and five-door station wagon form.
