BMW M What? This Lexus ES Has Ultra-Wide Hips, Looks Like a Workhorse for Cars&Coffee

Unless you add more power to it, the Lexus ES is not exactly tuning material. However, that didn’t stop certain owners from giving theirs new looks.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it doesn’t exist outside the digital realm, as it has sugardesign_1 behind it. The rendering artist has rearranged its pixels, giving it a very controversial feature that kind of reminds us of those dual-rear-wheel axle pickups.
You don’t exactly need to zoom in on the pictures to see that it should have skipped leg day. The entire rear quarter panel and wheel-tire assembly is a very OTT touch, and for some reason, we don’t hate it. Maybe that’s because the rest of the design is head-turning, including the fatter front fenders, beefier side skirts, big apron attached to the bumper, new diffuser, and ducktail spoiler.
Contributing to the one-of-a-kind looks are the rally-style lighting units incorporated into the spindle grille, as well as the six-spoke alloys that were wrapped in thin rubber and spin around the red brake calipers. The ground clearance in such a project would likely be adjustable, and it would have an air suspension to thank for it. Privacy windows are part of the digital makeover, and rather strangely, the car doesn’t feature a crazy color, as the artist has given it a grey finish.
Building on the ES 350 version of the premium compact sedan, as per the badge applied to the trunk lid, this ride still uses the 3.5-liter V6 engine, which develops 302 hp (306 ps / 225 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes 6.6 seconds in the standard ES 350, which can keep going up to 131 mph (211 kph). Pricing for this model kicks off at $41,875 for 2022, excluding destination.
