Hollywood’s Most Iconic TV and Film Cars Shown in at Petersen Museum

Whether some of us agree with it or not, Hollywood has a clear impact on our day-to-day life, even if it’s fashion, idioms, or, why not, cars. Some movies have used cars as unpaid supporting characters, and Petersen Automotive Museum has the most iconic of them for a limited-time exhibition.
Starting March 12, Petersen Automotive Museum from Los Angeles, California, displays a “Cars of Film and Television” exhibition, hosted in the Omaze Hollywood Gallery on the museum’s third floor.
There, movie and car enthusiasts can take a look at some of the most iconic cars we’ve seen on the big or small screen throughout the last century.
“We are excited to display what are genuinely some of the most iconic vehicles from Hollywood’s long and storied history of film and television series production,” Petersen’s executive director Terry L. Karges said in a statement.
The crown jewel of the iconic movie car collection seems to be the Batmobile used in the 1989 Batman film with Michael Keaton behind the wheel as Batman, and Marty McFly’s DeLorean, the one he used to time travel in Back to the Future.
You can check out the Batmobile, which prides itself on almost 20 ft (6 m) in length, based on the platform of a 1967 Chevrolet Impala. At its core, it had a 327 cu in V8 engine. Rolls-Royce jet engine components were used for the intake, and a British Harried fight jet for the turbine blades in the nosepiece. The exhibit presents one of the five cars authorized by the studio for promotional purposes.
The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 became one of the most iconic movie cars ever, after it transported Marty McFly back and forth in time. The museum hosts one of the three DeLorean Time Machines, which has been meticulously restored after spending 25 years touring around at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Other iconic cars that will be part of the museum’s exhibition is the 1959 Cadillac Miller-meteor known as “Ecto-1” in the Ghostbuster films, a 1933 Auburn Speedster Replica that was used for The Great Gatsby, the Lexus from Black Panther, and the 1976 Ford Gran Torino used in Starsky and Hutch.
The Cars of Film and Television will also display two-wheelers, besides cars, including the motorcycle from Terminator Salvation (2009), the one-wheeler from Men in Black 3 (2012), and more.
If you find yourself at the museum, you can also enjoy the “Bond in Motion” exhibition in the Mullin Family Grand Salon, which shows more than 30 vehicles used in the James Bond franchise.
