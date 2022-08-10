Digitally Stanced Bentley Continental GT Feels Right at JDM Home on Vintage TE37s

Almost 20 years ago, Bentley made history with a slightly more “affordable” model that debuted at the 2002 Paris Motor Show, the Continental GT grand tourer. And over the years, the recipe proved amazingly successful.
So much so that it has already reached the third-generation status and has gone through countless versions and special edition series. Hey, even the ultra-exclusive Mulliner division fiddled with the Conti GT and created the amazing Mulliner Bacalar.
Now, as the latter is going in new directions with a teased successor dubbed Batur (all mysteries will soon be cleared as the introduction is scheduled in Monterey on August 20th), what else is left for the regular Continental GT? Well, as far as one famous pixel master is concerned, it could reach out of its British ultra-luxury bubble into new JDM territory.
And while it sounds like fans might take this as another case of dire outrage, the digital realm might prove them otherwise. “It shouldn’t work, but it does, so well!” reads the description for this virtual project that stemmed from the imagination of Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media. But what is so special about this CGI Bentley Continental GT?
Aside from the fact that it looks so life-like it could fool people who are not familiar with this pixel master’s work, only the subtle JDM tuning makeover. Some will call this sacrilegious – while others will probably slap themselves silly for not thinking about this first. In our CGI book, this delicate makeover has all the makings of a great aftermarket build project that will help even the most barren V8-equipped Conti GT stand out in any affluent crowd.
And, frankly, this is not only due to the subtle lowering of the suspension but rather courtesy of the association between that pure white and the vintage looks of a bronze set of Volk Racing Wheel – Rays TE37s. They are infamous for kicking off the forged sports wheel mania… and they even look great on Brits!
