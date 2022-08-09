Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Successor to Be Named Batur, Will Be Revealed in Monterey

Recently, Bentley announced that its Bacalar already had most of its available units delivered and that it will reveal its next Mulliner project soon. Well, kids, the time has come, in a way. This is the first teaser of the Bentley Mulliner Batur, which is the successor to the Bacalar, as well as the vehicle that launches a new design language for the Crewe marque.
Bentley has already confirmed that it will reveal the Mulliner Batur at the Monterey Car Week 2022, and that the vehicle will be shown twice at the Monterey Car Week, on Saturday, 20th August, as well as on Sunday, 21st August. The event in question is held at the Laguna Seca Raceway, and it is meant for car collectors and enthusiasts.
The latest project from Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, will showcase themes and forms that will define the future range of BEVs from Bentley.
Yes, you read that right, we are writing about the future Battery-Electric Vehicles from the British brand. This should come as no surprise to anyone, as Bentley has announced that it will build this kind of vehicle as well, along with the intention of only building EVs later.
For now, all we have is a set of teaser images, and one of them just shows off the Batur name with its font, while the latter focuses on a front grille of a Bentley. The grille itself comes with red elements interlaced with black ones, as a contrast to the rest of the gloss black part.
In case you did not know what Batur stands for, get ready for a quick geography lesson, as Batur is the name of a crater lake in Kintamani, which is on the island of Bali, Indonesia.
For your next visit to "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," remember that Lake Batur is 88 meters (ca. 288 feet) deep and has a surface area of 16 square kilometers (ca. 3953 acres). Mind you, the Bacalar was also named after a natural body of water, so this naming strategy does make sense if you think about it.
