2023 Nissan Z Adopts Widebody Threads, Turns Into a Virtually Slammed TE37 Hoot

We know now just about everything in terms of JDM, Aussie, U.S.-spec, and even Canada pricing when it comes to the 2023 Nissan Z. The only thing that's a mystery is the exact date when those pesky summer deliveries will finally start because once we get past that, everything is CGI crystal clear.
It has been a long and arduous wait since the moment (back in 2018) when Nissan hinted at the upcoming arrival of an all-new seventh-generation Z car, unveiled the Z Proto concept in 2020, and even almost halfway through 2022, just a handful of people got to drive the new arrival. Alas, with every new pricing confirmation across various regions we are also getting closer and closer to the first delivery moment.
And it seems that everyone knows what to do with the 2023 Z after the summer deliveries finally kick off. Some will probably seek drag racing glory against the 2023 Toyota GR Supra after they heed Jason Cammisa’s advice and pack a set of “grippier tires.” Others, if they take the same road as many virtual artists, will dive right into the imaginative aftermarket world. Alas, the 2023 Z is not in showrooms just yet, so all we can do is pre-visualize potential build concepts.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, quickly rekindles his JDM passion for the most hyped enthusiast car of the summer, as this is neither the first – nor the last time – he dabbles with a 2023 Z. His latest “take on a widebody version of this amazing car” is rather simple and relies on a few body-color-matched accessories combined with black, contrasting winglet-style bits and pieces.
Then, just to wrap everything up real tidily, he placed this potential custom Z design as close as possible to the ground on a chromed set of “rebarelled” Volk Racing Rays TE37s – the legendary JDM sports car naturally gets treated to the original forged sports wheel masterpieces! And, sure enough, this Z looks ready for feisty duty!
