Porsche Cayenne Targa Is Half Luxury Crossover SUV Half 911 Sports Car, All Fake

Sure, in the real world, it has amassed a veritable cult following – though not necessarily for all the right reasons. At the time of arrival, it rekindled Porsche's love for V8s, was the company’s first four-door model, and the first vehicle capable of off-road stunts in decades. Oh, and it also sent diehard sports car fans berserk, all screaming outrage.But it was the perfect vehicle for the times – catching thelove early on and never looking back. And, as it turns out, Porsche toyed with lots of ideas, as the company even mulled the possibility of making the Cayenne a Cabriolet . Luckily, they again made the right call to abandon it, and the secret was kept until recently when the company revealed a bunch of cool details about its first crossover.Anyway, both the 20th anniversary and the never-before-seen Cayenne Cabriolet might have served as a source of inspiration for the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists. One of them, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media , is now seeking to paint in CGI the perspective from his POV. Thus, meet the equally awkward Porsche Cayenne Targa.This time around, he took the contemporary third-generation Cayenne as a template, and the digital transformation seemingly involves a bit of CGI mashup . As such, the bottom half keeps most of the SUV’s design traits intact, while the top part gets a direct shout-out to Porsche’s iconic 911 Targa sports car. Now, although this Cayenne Targa idea does not look half bad (pun intended), there is a big oddity that needs to be addressed: what is up with that engine vent at the rear?!