Porsche Cayenne Targa Is Half Luxury Crossover SUV Half 911 Sports Car, All Fake

Some said it could never be (un)done, others thought it would bring the company to its knees, but a few persevered. And here it is, two decades later, Porsche’s first-ever SUV is all fine and dandy. Well, sort of.
Sure, in the real world, it has amassed a veritable cult following – though not necessarily for all the right reasons. At the time of arrival, it rekindled Porsche's love for V8s, was the company’s first four-door model, and the first vehicle capable of off-road stunts in decades. Oh, and it also sent diehard sports car fans berserk, all screaming outrage.
But it was the perfect vehicle for the times – catching the SUV love early on and never looking back. And, as it turns out, Porsche toyed with lots of ideas, as the company even mulled the possibility of making the Cayenne a Cabriolet. Luckily, they again made the right call to abandon it, and the secret was kept until recently when the company revealed a bunch of cool details about its first crossover.
Anyway, both the 20th anniversary and the never-before-seen Cayenne Cabriolet might have served as a source of inspiration for the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists. One of them, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, is now seeking to paint in CGI the perspective from his POV. Thus, meet the equally awkward Porsche Cayenne Targa.
This time around, he took the contemporary third-generation Cayenne as a template, and the digital transformation seemingly involves a bit of CGI mashup. As such, the bottom half keeps most of the SUV’s design traits intact, while the top part gets a direct shout-out to Porsche’s iconic 911 Targa sports car. Now, although this Cayenne Targa idea does not look half bad (pun intended), there is a big oddity that needs to be addressed: what is up with that engine vent at the rear?!
