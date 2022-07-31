Tuned Chevy Camaro's Hips Don't Lie, Muscle Car Looks Ready for Summer

One might argue that the latest-generation Chevrolet Camaro is better overall than its predecessors. And they wouldn’t be wrong, especially when it comes to the driving part, as the bowtie brand’s muscly model has often been compared to sports cars in terms of dynamics.
However, while looks can be subjective, this is one thing that it cannot match. The fifth generation, which came out in 2009, and was dropped toward the end of 2015, is arguably prettier. And it is this one that was chosen by a lesser known tuner for a significant makeover.
Targeting the iteration made from 2010 to 2013, the body kit equipping the yellow copy pictured in the gallery was signed by S.Bader Karosserie & Lack. The German tuner’s name is definitely worth reminding for this project alone, which looks like a weird yet appealing mix between a JDM model and a modern American muscle car. And we’re confident that it would get Liberty Walk’s seal of approval too.
Posing for the camera on an empty road, the Camaro in question immediately stands out thanks to the modifications. These comprise the bolt-on fender flares that have made it extremely wide at the front and rear, linked together by a set of fat side skirts. There is a big chin spoiler attached to the OEM bumper too, and a JDM-style trunk lid spoiler that is on the big side.
The multi-spoke alloys, wrapped in thin rubber, contribute to the new stance of the car, and fill the wheel arches perfectly, especially with the lowered ground clearance that the tuner hasn’t said anything about. Still, we are probably looking at an adjustable air suspension, otherwise clearing speed bumps would be impossible. On a final note, it is likely that it has remained stock under the hood, considering that they haven’t mentioned the oily bits at all.
