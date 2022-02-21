Chevy Camaro ZL1 Drags ZL1 and Corvettes, It's an FBO Slaughterhouse

Cadillac Attack (January 28th-29th, 2022) was dubbed as the brand’s largest racing event of the year, with “faster cars and bigger competition.” But it is not just about Caddys. All GMs were welcome.
Two full days of competitive racing at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida. That is what the event organizers promised, complete with weather-related contingencies. But we also must wonder if they expected new quarter-mile world records as well. Hopefully, they did and were not caught by surprise...
By the way, Caddy aficionados are going to be a little disappointed by the latest video embedded below from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. This is because the videographer chose to focus this particular feature on a silver Chevy Camaro ZL1 instead. Sure, it is an FBO (full bolt-on) king, so no true GM fan should feel sad about it.
Only that all of its victims are fellow members of the group. Such is the way of these focused competitions, though. At least if someone reminisced about seeing way too little of the Chevy Camaro at the strip as of late, this should appease the worries for a little while longer.
Complete with massive and absolute destruction. All being the doing of a single ‘Maro creation. But what a Chevy Camaro. One that does not shy away from almost pulling wheelies off the start line. Only they are masterfully reigned in to deliver the best possible times with the setup. And what an assembly it must be, given the ultra-constant, ultra-low nine-second ETs.
For example, the first three rounds are against fellow Camaros. The FBO ZL1 does a trio of 9.06, 9.08, and 9.14s ETs, which is very grouped indeed. By the way, no chance at all for the competitors, with the best of them landing a 9.61s pass. The other two are not even worth mentioning...
Then, from the two-minute mark, a couple of Corvettes dare to challenge the group sibling to a skirmish each. The results? More of the 9.07 and 9.05s same, against a 10.09s pass and a dud... Shame on them, we say, for not knowing their quarter-mile place. Alas, the runs were highly entertaining just as well.
And do stay on until the very end, as the 3:25 timestamp is for the solo run of 9.019s, which allegedly reset the FBO Camaro ZL1 quarter-mile world record!
