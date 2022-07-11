autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Camaro ZL1 V8 Engine for Sale; It Doesn't Cost an Arm and a Leg, but It's Not Cheap Either

Home > News > U-turn
11 Jul 2022, 22:08 UTC ·
Does that project car sitting in your garage need a proper motor? Well, how about a V8 sourced from a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Engine 12 photos
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 EngineChevrolet Camaro ZL1 Engine
If you said yes, and have the finances to back it up, then perhaps the pictured one is just what the doctor ordered. It came from the current iteration muscle car, is up for grabs on eBay, and comes with a buy-it-now price of $18,899.99.

The sale will end in a little over a day from now, and the lump shows “normal signs of use, nicks, scuffs, scratches, etc.,” the vendor, based in Northeast Ohio, says. It is “used but in good working condition,” and came from a car that had around 3,200 miles (5,150 km) on the odo. The supercharger was rebuilt by Stiegmeier, and since then, it hasn’t clocked up more miles.

So, how much power are we looking at? That would be 650 hp produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, without any outside intervention. In terms of straight-line performance, the stock Camaro ZL1 needs 3.6 seconds to complete the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, and it is capable of dealing with the quarter mile in around 10 seconds. Thus, depending on what type of car you’d put the motor in, it could end up giving supercars a run for their money, and that’s without the need of tweaked oily bits.

Depending on the budget, you could find a variety of punchy mills online that could power that project car of yours. A couple of months ago, we showed you one that came from a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and it was a bit cheaper than this one, and shortly after, we came across a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that used to power a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, listed for $41,500 back then. Both of them are still advertised online.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Chevrolet chevrolet camaro zl1 Camaro ZL1 v8 engine for sale eBay USA
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories