Barely-Driven Chevy Camaro ZL1 Has Over $100K Worth of Upgrades, NOS Is Just One of Them

Do high-end muscle cars still get your heart racing? Well, then you probably have your eyes on either the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, or the mighty Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
These were basically born for drag racing, and depending on the model, the quarter-mile is dealt with in roughly 10 seconds, assuming that you know what you’re doing behind the wheel. The bowtie brand’s machine is capable of tackling corners a bit quicker than its direct rivals, and it has often been deemed as being more of a sports model rather than a full-blown muscle car.
Nothing wrong with picking your favorite and sticking to it, right? And if it happens to be the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, then you are in for a treat, as the pictured example will be auctioned off. Mecum has advertised it for its Houston, Texas, event, taking place between March 31 and April 2, and even though it looks rather restraint, on the outside at least, it can give supercars a run for their money.
According to the listing, this 2018 Camaro ZL1, which has 2,192 miles (3,528 km) under its belt, boasts over $100,000 worth of upgrades. From the air suspension, which was $15,000, to the $4,870 nitrous oxide system, and a custom interior that is a bit too flashy for our taste, it has them all. It also sports a power sunroof, reversing camera, infotainment system, head-up display, automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, and many others.
The icing on the cake, however, is the output, rated at 800 hp. That’s a 150-horsepower boost over the stock 6.2-liter V8 engine, which normally rockets the Camaro ZL1 to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 4 seconds from rest. With race fuel in the tank, and a nitrous injection, it is said to have no less than 950 hp available via the right pedal. The auction house didn’t say how much it might fetch, but this is one of the stars of the event, and we all know that it is a six-digit affair, don’t we?
