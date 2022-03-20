Vripack's 147-Foot Krista Has Everything From an Outdoor Car Garage to Italian Styling

Krista isn't yet a real ship, but like most other superyacht designs out there, it's just lurking in the dark for its eventual owner; maybe you're that oil tycoon I mentioned. Nonetheless, I chose to bring to light a concept rather than an actual ship because the design team, Vripack, is known for their mouthwatering and avant-garde approach to this industry.
If you don't know much about Vripack, not a problem, it's one of the reasons I have a job; to inform you. Well, Vripack has been around since 1961 and started as the result of one man's ambition and love for this craft. That man is Dick Boon.
However, you don't stay alive in a cut-throat industry for this long if the works you complete were just conceptual. In truth, quite a few ships on international waters share the Vripack touch. One of the freshest and most awaited is the freshly launched Al Waab, a vessel built by Alia Yachts, a crew out of Turkey, and one that has worked with Vripack on several occasions.
Now, Krista isn't the largest ever ship designed by Vripack, but like all others, if and when it's built, it will be easily distinguishable due to several aspects. One crucial factor to note is that Krista is designed to be a ship that goes anywhere there's water. This was achieved by a draft of 2.1 m (6.9 ft) and a steel hull. Need I mention that the superstructure is to be completed from aluminum?
different decks. But what makes Krista attractive are the unobscured sides of each deck. Because the superstructure is designed with minimal support struts, guests have a clear view of their world. Black glass surrounds each interior space to keep prying eyes from peeking in.
Before we go on, let me point out that Vripack doesn't yet show images o the interior and the styling in place. But, they do offer an image that shows the general direction of where the styling is headed.
We can do a quick rundown of deck features to get an idea of what may await the eventual owner. Starting with the uppermost deck, the front of the vessel houses a forward-facing jacuzzi, limitless lounging, a shaded bar area, and at the rear, I swear that Vripack leaves space for an outdoor garage. The images in the gallery reveal a couple of scooters and a smart car. I'm not quite sure how your car will be placed up here, but I feel it may have a lot to do with the crane sitting in the background.
One deck lower, the ship's bow is fitted with another tender and toy crane and a couple of jet skis. A walk-around that allows you to view the world unobstructed by glass leads to alfresco dining at the rear. The interior is reserved for the wheelhouse, captain's quarters, and another lounge at the back.
first encountered, and behind it, interior dining. The rest of the interior is completed with an oversized lounge fit for all guests aboard. Aft, this deck includes an exterior lounge and access to the beach deck below.
Finally, the lowest deck accommodates all guests and crew aboard. While the plans show five guest rooms, one is for VIPs, two rooms feature split twin bedding, and two more are for lesser VIPs. Crew quarters are found at the bow. On the other hand, aft is where the beach club I mentioned really opens up. While in transit, Krista's beach deck is closed off by a large hydraulic segment of the hull. When you've reached your destination, this portion lowers to reveal access inside the ship and acts as a diving board and lounge.
With its open and airy feel, endless visibility, and spaces tuned to offer guests a slice of heaven, I feel it won't be long until we see Krista on international waters. I'd love to see how close the real thing gets to the concept we see here.
