Demon-Faced 770-HP Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is an Outlawed Maniac With a Fearsome Reputation

If you are a Mustang lover through and through, I’d recommend booking a test drive with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Banned in Europe, the ZL1 is illegal in Washington and California states in America. It’s as exciting as it is rare, and once behind the wheels, the ZL1 makes its driver feel limitless among six-figure supercars. Rory Reid of Auto Trader took this American race demon on a U.K. track to find out if it is deserving of its fearsome reputation.

10 photos