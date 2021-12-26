Demon-Faced 770-HP Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is an Outlawed Maniac With a Fearsome Reputation

If you are a Mustang lover through and through, I’d recommend booking a test drive with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Banned in Europe, the ZL1 is illegal in Washington and California states in America. It’s as exciting as it is rare, and once behind the wheels, the ZL1 makes its driver feel limitless among six-figure supercars. Rory Reid of Auto Trader took this American race demon on a U.K. track to find out if it is deserving of its fearsome reputation.
First few seconds behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Reid describes this track car as an absolute maniac. He’s right! Humble is the least characteristic of this muscle car’s genus. It came out of the assembly line with one mission – to tear down the streets!
The ZL1 is a step up from the basic Camaro, and underneath the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, making a whooping 650 hp.
Rory’s test car is not a standard ZL1. The engine comes with an upgraded air intake and throttle body, LT4 supercharger, and a stage 2 3-port methanol injection kit. The results are explosive, putting out 770 hp.
The ZL1 has two transmission options, a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. If you are looking for driver involvement, you’ll be okay with the manual gearbox. However, the automatic shifts nicely. According to Chevrolet, it’s quicker than a Porsche PDK.
A standard ZL1 will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, but this is a lot angrier. Its rev range is insane. Flat out, this Camaro will leave black marks on the tarmac and a trail of smoke confusing anyone that might be trailing at the back.
While it’s far from standard, this Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 looks sensational. If you are keen enough, you will notice the front bumper comes from the ZL1 1LE, a hardcore track special from Chevy. It also comes with an aftermarket carbon splitter, chameleon front windscreen, customized black badges, and a new rear diffuser.
The ZL1 is a step up from the basic Camaro, and underneath the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, making a whooping 650 hp.
Rory’s test car is not a standard ZL1. The engine comes with an upgraded air intake and throttle body, LT4 supercharger, and a stage 2 3-port methanol injection kit. The results are explosive, putting out 770 hp.
The ZL1 has two transmission options, a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. If you are looking for driver involvement, you’ll be okay with the manual gearbox. However, the automatic shifts nicely. According to Chevrolet, it’s quicker than a Porsche PDK.
A standard ZL1 will do 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, but this is a lot angrier. Its rev range is insane. Flat out, this Camaro will leave black marks on the tarmac and a trail of smoke confusing anyone that might be trailing at the back.
While it’s far from standard, this Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 looks sensational. If you are keen enough, you will notice the front bumper comes from the ZL1 1LE, a hardcore track special from Chevy. It also comes with an aftermarket carbon splitter, chameleon front windscreen, customized black badges, and a new rear diffuser.