2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Could Get Cadillac Blackwing Parts, Up to 668 hp

With the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro available for order, we can wonder what the 2023 model year will bring. One of the possibilities comes in the form of the 2023 Camaro ZL1, which may not fill the space left by the expected Z/28, but it should be exciting, nonetheless.
The ZL1 version of the Camaro has stayed almost unchanged since its debut for the sixth generation of the American pony car, but things may change for the 2023 model year. The 2023 Camaro ZL1 is reportedly getting performance bits from the Cadillac Blackwing pair. Yes, that includes that 668-horsepower version of the hand-built, 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8 engine.
According to Motor Trend, that version of the LT4 engine is not the only part that could come from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. General Motors might also fit the MagneRide suspension for the ZL1 Camaro, and the Brembo carbon-ceramic brake rotors might also arrive in the range. It is unclear whether the brakes will come as standard with a package, like the 1LE, or as standalone equipment for the ZL1.
Regardless, all the performance components from the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing could fit the ZL1 Camaro, and their introduction for the 2023 model year would make sense. With rumors of an electric replacement for the Camaro set for 2024, the ZL1 would be a nice send-off for the combustion-powered Camaro.
The final edition of the Camaro in ZL1 form would eventually become a collector model. Until that happens, GM must prepare its order books for the 2023 Camaro ZL1, which might see a boost in sales as it goes on its way out of production.
It is unclear when General Motors will manufacture its last combustion-engined Camaro, but we are closer to that moment than we ever were before. Several market analysts expect the final year of production for certain models with internal combustion engines to bring a boost in sales for those cars. Delivery delays and other problems might also arise when that happens, by the way.
