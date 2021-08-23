Future Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Reportedly Spied, But Something Doesn't Add Up

Introduced in December 1966 for the 1967 model year, the virtually race-ready Camaro Z/28 is the brainchild of Vince Piggins, the man behind the Hudson Hornet’s NASCAR championships in the early 1950s. Chevrolet followed up on the original for the subsequent generations of the Camaro, except for the current one. The question is, where’s the new Z/28?
According to Modern Muscle Cars, the prototype in the Instagram post below may be the car we’re looking for. Pictured with a rear wing inspired by the Camaro ZL1 1LE and triple-five-spoke wheels, the mystery test mule also features an unfinished exhaust with dual exists. The cited publication believes that Chevrolet is testing a brand-new engine for the Camaro Z/28, specifically the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the soon-to-debut Corvette Z06.
There is, however, a bit of a problem with this powerplant in this car. As you’re well aware, the LT2 small-block V8 of the Stingray was developed for mid-engine applications rather than the LT1 of the Camaro SS and previous-generation Corvette. The direct-injected powerplant also happens to be developed with the TR-9080 dual-clutch transaxle from Tremec in mind, not a torque-converter transmission such as the Hydra-Matic 10Lxx series.
Oh, and by the way, the makeshift pipes can also be explained by the EVAP emission requirements for the 2022 model year. Last, but certainly not least, we’ve heard a very long time ago that Chevrolet has canned the seventh-generation program in favor of a four-door sedan with electric propulsion.
The woeful sales of the Camaro in the United States don’t help either, cementing the yet-to-be-confirmed axing. Considering that General Motors will invest $37 billion into electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025, I wouldn’t be surprised if the four-door electric sedan comes to fruition.
