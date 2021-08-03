Chevrolet Camaro "EV2" Rendering Imagines GM's Answer to the Ford Mustang Mach-E

When it was first announced, the Ford Mustang Mach-E didn't receive the warm welcome the Dearborn-based company might have been hoping for. However, the electric crossover managed to win over everyone who's ever driven it thanks to its sheer competence and the overall fun experience it offers.
Despite the fact it was the first among the big American manufacturers to make a move on the EV front four years ago with the Bolt, it looks as though Chevrolet has slowed down its efforts lately. It's kind of funny we're saying that just as the Bolt EUV is about to see its first deliveries, but you have to admit GM's electric crossover is hardly anything to get your blood boiling. Even by EV standards.
If you think about it, GM could have been the forefather of the electric vehicle if the company hadn't decided to pull the plug on its EV1 project back in the late '90s. The move is still considered highly controversial and, as you probably already know, the whole EV1 debacle was the subject of the 2006 documentary called "Who Killed the Electric Car?"
Just like people don't like to show everyone the skeletons in their closets, it's highly unlikely that GM will ever want to resurrect anything that has to do with EV1. On the other hand, it would be quite a brave move from the company that would show it stands by the claims it made back when it mercilessly crushed almost all existing EV1s - that the market wasn't ready for such a vehicle.
Now it is, so why not introduce the EV2? This could also line up with the current wobbles at Chevrolet and the undecided future of its famous Camaro nameplate. The rumors going around say the next Camaro will feature four doors and an electric powertrain, and given the gravity of this change, who's to say it couldn't continue its rivalry with Ford's Mustang as an all-electric crossover?
The rumors, that's who. According to them, the electric Camaro will be a sedan, yet once you taint the nameplate with an extra set of doors, why not go all in and make it a crossover as well, by adding the EV2 suffix we talked about earlier? It definitely sounds better than the EUV particle the Bolt electric crossover carries around.
The rendering you see below is essentially a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with a slightly modified Chevrolet Camaro face slapped on top, and if we're making that sound like it's a bad thing, we're sorry, we don't mean to. Sure, looking at it won't get your pants on fire, but if the alternative is to bury the Camaro for good, then we're all in favor of this thing.
If you think about it, GM could have been the forefather of the electric vehicle if the company hadn't decided to pull the plug on its EV1 project back in the late '90s. The move is still considered highly controversial and, as you probably already know, the whole EV1 debacle was the subject of the 2006 documentary called "Who Killed the Electric Car?"
Just like people don't like to show everyone the skeletons in their closets, it's highly unlikely that GM will ever want to resurrect anything that has to do with EV1. On the other hand, it would be quite a brave move from the company that would show it stands by the claims it made back when it mercilessly crushed almost all existing EV1s - that the market wasn't ready for such a vehicle.
Now it is, so why not introduce the EV2? This could also line up with the current wobbles at Chevrolet and the undecided future of its famous Camaro nameplate. The rumors going around say the next Camaro will feature four doors and an electric powertrain, and given the gravity of this change, who's to say it couldn't continue its rivalry with Ford's Mustang as an all-electric crossover?
The rumors, that's who. According to them, the electric Camaro will be a sedan, yet once you taint the nameplate with an extra set of doors, why not go all in and make it a crossover as well, by adding the EV2 suffix we talked about earlier? It definitely sounds better than the EUV particle the Bolt electric crossover carries around.
The rendering you see below is essentially a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with a slightly modified Chevrolet Camaro face slapped on top, and if we're making that sound like it's a bad thing, we're sorry, we don't mean to. Sure, looking at it won't get your pants on fire, but if the alternative is to bury the Camaro for good, then we're all in favor of this thing.