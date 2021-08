Rare, Low-Mile 1986 Chevy Camaro Z28 Seeks to Get Rid of Mullet Mobile Stigma

First, as many Internet dwellers instantly associated this Chevy series with the stigma, it does fit one particularly important criterion. The price, because it’s almost too cheap not to have this over on the driveway without a second thought. As such, here’s a 1986 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 on dealer consignment for just $18,500. And with a clean Carfax.Sure, one could argue that Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars could have lowered the quota to make it even more desirable. But we need to have the bigger picture considered. We are dealing here with a decidedly low-mileage example. Just 32.775 miles (52.746 km) have reached the odometer during its 35-year stint on planet Earth. And they’re “actual miles,” not of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety.Then it’s a case of dealing with a rare Camaro Z28 that had its 305ci (5.0-liter) V8 mated to a five-speed manual transmission. And it could be argued that a stick shift does not make up for the best mullet mobile – as there’s skill involved with driving a manual, and talent needed to hoon it around. As for the rest of the highlights, well there’s a noticeably big list of them.Starting with the exterior, we could note the original code “WA8772” Gun Metal Gray paintjob, the original Z28 trim wheels, and the rear-window louvers, and then some. Moving inside, there’s an original code “82l” Gray interior, bucket seats, and a cold-blowing AC system, among others. And there are even some creature comforts to balance the manual windows and mirrors, such as the powered steering and 4-wheel disc brakes.