Rare, Low-Mile 1986 Chevy Camaro Z28 Seeks to Get Rid of Mullet Mobile Stigma

If one has the curiosity to look up “mullet mobile” in any of the various urban dictionaries available out there, you’ll easily notice that just about any American pony car from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s would qualify for some trash driving. It must be ridiculously cheap, have a V8 under the hood, and send its (sometimes) feeble amount of power to the rear wheels. But this 1986 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 might not fit the bill... even though it has the famous mullet-referencing rear-window louvers. 23 photos



Sure, one could argue that Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars could have lowered the quota to make it even more desirable. But we need to have the bigger picture considered. We are dealing here with a decidedly low-mileage example. Just 32.775 miles (52.746 km) have reached the odometer during its 35-year stint on planet Earth. And they’re “actual miles,” not of the nasty



Then it’s a case of dealing with a rare Camaro Z28 that had its



Starting with the exterior, we could note the original code “WA8772” Gun Metal Gray paintjob, the original Z28 trim wheels, and the rear-window louvers, and then some. Moving inside, there’s an original code “82l” Gray interior, bucket seats, and a cold-blowing AC system, among others. And there are even some creature comforts to balance the manual windows and mirrors, such as the powered steering and 4-wheel disc brakes.



First, as many Internet dwellers instantly associated this Chevy series with the stigma, it does fit one particularly important criterion. The price, because it's almost too cheap not to have this over on the driveway without a second thought. As such, here's a 1986 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 on dealer consignment for just $18,500. And with a clean Carfax.

