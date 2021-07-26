The 33 Stradale: Alfa Romeo’s Masterpiece and the Pinnacle of Italian Design

5 Honda Is Open for an Alliance, Wants Cheaper EVs for All

3 GM Updating Super Cruise With New Features on Six 2022 Model Year Vehicles

1 This Is the Official Four-Seat Corvette Concept That GM Never Built

2022 Chevrolet Bolt Recall Alert: Certain Cars Feature Badly Installed Airbags

GM is no stranger to huge blunders originating from small mistakes. The ignition switch scandal comes to mind, and GM keeps cutting corners like there’s no tomorrow as if they haven’t learned a thing from the past. 39 photos EV and



Some investigating and reviewing later, General Motors decided to revise the procedure for off-line repairs involving the driver airbag at the Orion assembly plant in Michigan. Why is the improperly seated airbag cover such a big deal, you ask? First and foremost, the airbag may not deploy as intended in the event of a crash. Secondly, that cover may very well injure the driver.



According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , authorized retailers have already been notified of the recall while owner notification is estimated to begin on August 23rd. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the fasteners, replace any missing fasteners, and make sure that both fasteners are properly installed. If proper torque can’t be achieved, the whole assembly will be replaced at no charge to the owner.



In the case of the Bolt EV hatchback, the affected population of vehicles numbers 20 examples manufactured between April 19th and May 25th. As for the faux crossover, eight units built in the month of May are called back.



Once hailed as a Tesla killer by EV diehards and obtuse journalists, the Bolt EV was redesigned for the 2022 model year with better exterior styling and a posher interior. Estimated at 259 miles (417 kilometers) of driving range by the Environmental Protection Agency, the hatchback is $2,000 more affordable than the Take, for instance, the 2022 model year Chevrolet Bolt inand EUV formats. Exactly 28 units are currently recalled over a missing or improperly torqued airbag fastener that causes the airbag cover on the steering wheel to be poorly seated. A quality manager submitted a report to the Speak Up for Safety program on June 3rd, and subsequent analysis of the issue confirmed that a technician failed to install the steering wheel airbag cover properly.Some investigating and reviewing later, General Motors decided to revise the procedure for off-line repairs involving the driver airbag at the Orion assembly plant in Michigan. Why is the improperly seated airbag cover such a big deal, you ask? First and foremost, the airbag may not deploy as intended in the event of a crash. Secondly, that cover may very well injure the driver.According to documents filed with the, authorized retailers have already been notified of the recall while owner notification is estimated to begin on August 23rd. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the fasteners, replace any missing fasteners, and make sure that both fasteners are properly installed. If proper torque can’t be achieved, the whole assembly will be replaced at no charge to the owner.In the case of the Bolt EV hatchback, the affected population of vehicles numbers 20 examples manufactured between April 19th and May 25th. As for the faux crossover, eight units built in the month of May are called back.Once hailed as a Tesla killer by EV diehards and obtuse journalists, the Bolt EV was redesigned for the 2022 model year with better exterior styling and a posher interior. Estimated at 259 miles (417 kilometers) of driving range by the Environmental Protection Agency, the hatchback is $2,000 more affordable than the Bolt EUV at $31,995 including the $995 freight tax.

Download attachment: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt airbag recall (PDF)