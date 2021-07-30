2015 COPO Camaro Was the Final Version of the Gen 5 Camaro, Has High Hopes

From time to time, the world of racing is taken by storm by specially-designed monsters called COPO Camaro. That means a family of cars born all the way back in 1969, when Chevrolet dealer Fred Gibb helped create the Central Office Production Order so that he can have a Camaro fitted with the all-aluminum ZL1 427 racing engine.
Since that time, Chevy itself embraced the idea, and by the time this here, special 2015 Camaro came along, the bowtie was already at the fourth edition of the limited-production, factory-built race car.
The 2015 COPO Camaro also became the final version for the Gen 5 Camaro, and given how, as usual, only 69 of them were made, each is a very sought-after collectible in today’s world. And one of the few such cars made in 2015 just popped up on Mecum’s lot, waiting to be sold in mid-August in Monterey.
This particular car is the 41th made in the series, and unlike some of its siblings, it’s fully loaded. Aside from the usual factory modifications made to it, it packs the Collector Edition Appearance Package that brings to the table things like a Summit White body, Matte Gray graphics and High Voltage Orange stripe.
Power comes from a 350 LSX V8 engine rocking a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger and run through an automatic transmission. That’s a powerplant fitted right in the middle of the six crate engines-strong offering for this particular COPO, a list that started with the 327 with the same supercharger and ended with the naturally aspirated 427.
The car is race-ready, being equipped with NHRA certified chromoly cage, double-adjustable Strange coilover shocks, Strange brake system, and a wheelie bar parachute.
At the time of its launch, the 2015 COPO Camaro was sold for around $90,000, which would be close to $100k today. This one is expected to fetch between $100k and $135k during the auction.
