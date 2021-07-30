ProCharger 2021 Camaro SS Kits Now Shipping, Mustang Mach 1 Superchargers In Tow

Pagani Zonda Revolución Is Terrifying Yet Amazing to Drive

According to ProCharger, When a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS leaves the production line its LT1 V8 engine comes out sporting 455 horsepower. In case that’s not enough and fans want the well-known supercharger whine , ProCharger obliges with its release of the company’s kits for the 2021 model year. These have just started shipping and will easily add another 150 to 170 horsepower via the HO (high output) or Stage II ProCharger supercharger systems.Most importantly, the engineers created these kits with ease of use and accessibility in mind, and the systems are “100% bolt-on, as well as fully DIY friendly.” No worries, because if 1,000+ hp upgrades or a professional installation are what the owner wants, ProCharger will also rely on its vast network of partner dealers across the U.S. and even on foreign soil.Of course, just in case the Camaro owner will one day sell the car and wants to give it stock, the ProCharger kits are also reversible. Pricing for the complete systems kicks off at $6,549, meanwhile, the tuner kits will start at $6,349 (but there’s no tuning included with the bill). Even better, there’s some brand-new info available for the archnemesis Ford Mustang as well.According to ProCharger, Mach 1 owners can start preparing for supercharger adventures, as the company is teasing the impending arrival of a dedicated kit. It was developed based on the experience gained with the Mustang GT, Bullitt, and Shelby GT350 – and it’s only natural for the new supercharger system to include “some tweaks” from all of them. As for the exact power output, owners probably won’t be disappointed when unleashing the promised 780+ ponies...