Hear the Double Whine of ProCharger's C8 Corvettes as They Hit the Track

We already know the latest incarnation of “America’s sports car,” a.k.a. the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, has become a major focus for customization aficionados. But, unlike some vloggers out there who do it following a trial and error approach, serious companies base their upgrades on careful research and development work. That said, it doesn’t mean the ‘Vette shouldn’t be enjoyed at the track while on the job.
With the 2021 C8 Corvette still relegated to the standard Stingray version, adding lots of horsepower to the first mid-engined generation is one of the holy grails for the enthusiast community. After all, they’re naturally not content with “just” 495 hp and 637 Nm (470 lb-ft) of torque provided from the factory when opting for the Z51 performance package.
There is one major impediment in the quest for more oomph, though: GM’s seemingly untouchable ECU that was heavily encrypted amid cybersecurity concerns. Of course, that makes it harder on tuning specialists if they don’t have an alternative way like ProCharger Superchargers, for example.
The latter company has already got everyone excited for some time now for its upcoming bolt-on supercharger kit, and ProCharger certainly learned a lesson or two from the OEMs regarding the proper way to keep everyone hooked through a thoughtful (and long-running) teasing campaign.
So, for the latest installment of the preview saga, the testbed C8 Corvettes (there’s a couple of them, a Torch Red and a Black unit) have been taken for some R&D refinements (as well as some plain old fun) at the track.
It’s a very short, one-minute teaser, but we can still hear the happy whine of the ProCharger supercharger assembly. Better yet, the company also announced it has opened up the order books for the two versions it will manufacture first, the High Output Intercooled Tuner Kit and the Plus version.
For now, there’s no info on the exact specifications of the base version save for its price, which starts at $11,899. Meanwhile, the Plus version is the one delivering an additional 225+ horsepower (for a grand total of more than 720 hp), thanks to adding 8 to 9 psi of boost. Pricing-wise, it’s not much of a difference between the two, with the latter available from $12,999.
