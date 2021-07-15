First Owners of Ford Mustang Mach 1 Getting $4k Back Down Under After an Error

The Blue Oval doesn’t seem able to escape its fails. After botching up the 2021 F-150 launch and sending fans into a love/hate spiral with the incessant delays of the 2021 Bronco, it’s time for yet another victim. The latest to enter the carousel of errors is the Australian-spec 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Fortunately, this isn’t an issue with the car itself, but with its original promotional brochure. But it’s still going to cost them dearly...
According to a recent report stemming from the good folks over at Car Advice, the limited-edition (only 700 units are available Down Under) 2021 Mustang Mach 1 had a botched launch because of a hiccup that concerns the high-performance sports car’s promo material. The errors were eventually corrected, which is probably why the Blue Oval has apportioned the rewards for overlooking the transgression.
As per the rumor mill, the local division of the Detroit automaker has decided to offer the first 450 owners of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 the opportunity to select one of the following rewards: full refund, AUD5,400 ($4,029 at the current exchange rates) cashback rebate, or free services for the next three years along with a bespoke track day. We can all imagine what most people would choose, although the latter option is also quite enticing, considering that Ford isn’t known for the most reliable vehicles out there.
On the other hand, it seems that just the initial buyers will be given the cashback option. The rest of the owners will have to contend with the free servicing and track day experience. A quick multiplication of the numbers sees Ford Australia is liable for paying no less than 1.8 million U.S. dollars on account of a brochure error if all 450 owners decide to select the cashback option. And it could be the highest offer in Australia based on a promotional material fail.
Apparently, Ford initially promoted the Mustang Mach 1 with a roster of features that either wasn’t available locally or were never built into the vehicle at all. Namely, the rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, as well as a mighty Torsen limited-slip differential. Now, it seems the social media pressure paid off, at least for the initial batch of buyers.
