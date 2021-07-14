Procharged 1981 Chevrolet El Camino Is the Ultimate Sleeper, Sounds Mean

More on this:

1 2006 Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG Is a VIP Sleeper, Going for TRX Money

2 1959 GMC Pickup Looks Like a Farm Truck, Hides Modern Surprise Under the Hood

3 Sleeper Chevy Malibu Smokes Them All at the Strip, Save for Unassuming Fox Body

4 1967 Chevy El Camino Flexes Corvette Big-Block, Is Not Your Regular Farm Pickup

5 Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Sleeper C6 Corvette, Deeply Regrets Decision