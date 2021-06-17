1959 GMC Pickup Looks Like a Farm Truck, Hides Modern Surprise Under the Hood

5 This Untarnished 1976 Honda CB750 Is an Old-School Marvel You Could Actually Own

Just like Chevrolet, GMC has been offering light-duty trucks since the 1930s. It makes sense since most of the brand's products have always been rebadged and slightly revised (now also premium-oriented) Chevrolets, but GMC trucks weren't particularly popular back in the day. And that's a shame really, because they often looked better than their Chevy counterparts. At least to my eyes. 17 photos



Is it the massive amount of chrome on the front fascia? Is it the scoop atop the grille with "GMC" lettering? Or the fact that the front end is more similar to the full-size cars of the era? I have no idea, but it's a more appealing design overall. And that's why I'm here drooling over this 1959



Sure, this version features white trim instead of chrome, which wouldn't be my number one choice, but it works great with the satin brown body. And yes, this is an aftermarket refinish and not a color that GMC offered back in the day. But it retains the unassuming character of a 1950s truck.



Don't let that fool you though, this isn't a regular Blue Chip series hauler. In pure restomod fashion, it boasts a customized interior that brings together leather seats sourced from a modern ECM and ignition-control module. Yup, this truck hides something more modern under the hood too.



The Blue Chip series was offered with a selection of inline-six and V8 mills. The lineup kicked off with the 3.9-liter Thriftmaster six-cylinder and topped out with the 5.7-liter Loadmaster V8. This GMC 100 houses a 5.7 small-block under the hood, but it's not of the Loadmaster variety. Whoever built this restomod opted for a 5.7-liter Vortec.



Sourced from a 1995



The oomph travels to the rear wheels through a rebuilt 700R4 four-speed automatic and Positraction rear end. The truck also features a new fuel tank mounted behind the rear axle and an independent front suspension sourced from a Ford Mustang. It's an assortment of bits and pieces from many different eras, like a proper, garage-built hot-rod should be.



And you know what? It sounds fantastic with the pedal to the metal and it's all documented in the video below.



Refurbished and modified in 2017, this GMC truck is going under the hammer as we speak. Listed on



