2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Is a VIP Sleeper, Going for TRX Money

Sometimes I sit and wonder why anyone would ever want a limousine with more than 500 horsepower on tap. And then I remember that I have several friends who do enjoy getting a thrill out of their drive, but they wouldn't sacrifice comfort in favor of speed.
And I must say that I am at an age where a sporty 7-Series or S-Class is becoming increasingly more tempting. Because it's hard to be comfortable in a car with no AC, bucket seats, and an exhaust that is so loud that most of your neighbors will think you're riding a motorcycle and not driving a vehicle. Sure, you could be driving a brand new sports car, but you would still have less comfort than what you could get in a premium limousine.
And it doesn't matter how much you love sports cars, because getting to ride shotgun in an AMG S-Class is going to change your perception of things. And while AMG's V8s do sound amazing, have you ever tried their V12 specialty? This S65 AMG is one of the last ones of its kind, as it was built in 2006, just before Mercedes launched the W221 model. This may be a 15-year old vehicle, but it still looks mint to this day.
And that's because it has only been driven for a little over 7,300 miles (11,748 km). According to the seller, only 427 of these cars were built for North America, and while most of them were black, silver, or white, this one was finished in a rare Cubanite Silver Metallic. If you think of it, the S65 AMG weighed in at around 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg), which is more than a brand new Porsche Cayenne, but do consider its drivetrain before complaining.
A twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 unit was installed in this vehicle, so as it could satisfy even the most demanding of customers. Talking about factory numbers, this was good for 604 horsepower and a whopping 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. But seeing that this used turbocharging as a way of delivering more power, that also paved the way to later modifications, for those who wanted just a little bit more oomph.
With no mechanical upgrades being required, this S65 AMG received the Renntech treatment, which means it is currently rated for 670 horsepower and 953 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, an earlier model Veyron only provided its driver with 922 lb-ft (1,292 Nm) of torque. Not that this S65 can ever hope to keep up with a Veyron, but I do imagine it can do a pretty good job going up against most regular cars that can be found on public roads.
Its most recent service was performed in April 2021, and new Michelin Pilot Sport tires were mounted on the car, to provide optimum grip for those looking to push this whale to its limits. The car is currently located in Fort Myers, Florida, and the asking price is $107,550. I'm sure that for anyone looking to stick with the VIP theme, but in search of more power some more bolt-on upgrades are available on the market, but at the same time, for this kind of price range, you might find some other interesting options as well.
And it doesn't matter how much you love sports cars, because getting to ride shotgun in an AMG S-Class is going to change your perception of things. And while AMG's V8s do sound amazing, have you ever tried their V12 specialty? This S65 AMG is one of the last ones of its kind, as it was built in 2006, just before Mercedes launched the W221 model. This may be a 15-year old vehicle, but it still looks mint to this day.
And that's because it has only been driven for a little over 7,300 miles (11,748 km). According to the seller, only 427 of these cars were built for North America, and while most of them were black, silver, or white, this one was finished in a rare Cubanite Silver Metallic. If you think of it, the S65 AMG weighed in at around 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg), which is more than a brand new Porsche Cayenne, but do consider its drivetrain before complaining.
A twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 unit was installed in this vehicle, so as it could satisfy even the most demanding of customers. Talking about factory numbers, this was good for 604 horsepower and a whopping 700 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. But seeing that this used turbocharging as a way of delivering more power, that also paved the way to later modifications, for those who wanted just a little bit more oomph.
With no mechanical upgrades being required, this S65 AMG received the Renntech treatment, which means it is currently rated for 670 horsepower and 953 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, an earlier model Veyron only provided its driver with 922 lb-ft (1,292 Nm) of torque. Not that this S65 can ever hope to keep up with a Veyron, but I do imagine it can do a pretty good job going up against most regular cars that can be found on public roads.
Its most recent service was performed in April 2021, and new Michelin Pilot Sport tires were mounted on the car, to provide optimum grip for those looking to push this whale to its limits. The car is currently located in Fort Myers, Florida, and the asking price is $107,550. I'm sure that for anyone looking to stick with the VIP theme, but in search of more power some more bolt-on upgrades are available on the market, but at the same time, for this kind of price range, you might find some other interesting options as well.