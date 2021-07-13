This 1969 Chevrolet El Camino SS 396 Looks Stunning After Frame-Off Restoration

The modern-day equivalents to the El Camino are the now-discontinued Holden Ute and HSV Maloo, but as far as exterior design and cool factor are concerned, no coupé utility comes close to the A-body Elky.
Loaded with desirable features, the Cortez Silver-painted example in the following clip is a frame-off restoration that’s been with the Volo Auto Museum since 2010. Reconditioned by the previous owner, the muscled-up truck is carrying a $59,998 asking price and an appraised value of $65,000.
Spotless in every respect, the 1969 Chevrolet El Camino SS 396 features the original body panels with the notable exception of the driver’s door skin. Smooth along the bottoms with no signs of rust or damage, the car dons black stripes in proper Super Sport fashion. The windshield is new as well, and the same can be said about the vinyl top, window seals, and emblems.
As part of the restoration process, the big-blocked ute has also received a replacement front bumper, guards, grille, bezels, lights, antenna, door handles, and side mirrors. Wrapped in Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 performance rubber, the period-correct wheels are complemented by power brakes that flaunt a cadmium-plated booster and an all-new master cylinder.
Popping the hood reveals a rebuilt 396 with a set of coated headers, reproduction chrome valve covers and air cleaner, and an aluminum intake. When it rolled off the line for the 1969 model year, this particular Elky used to crank out 375 gross horsepower at 5,600 revolutions and 415 gross pound-feet (563 Nm) of tire-shredding torque from 3,600 revolutions.
More affordable than a brand-new Corvette for the 2022 model year, the gorgeous-looking ute breathes out through a dual exhaust system with a crossover pipe and Flowmaster mufflers. A four-speed Muncie stick shift channels the big-block V8 engine’s resources to the 12-bolt rear axle with rebuilt 3.31 posi gears, and the F41 sport suspension with sway bars and boxed rear control arms should make the driving experience very enjoyable.
