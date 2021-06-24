Modern Chevrolet El Camino With Camaro Underpinnings Is One Tasteful Custom Ute

As far as pony and muscle cars are concerned, the Camaro is overshadowed by the Mustang and Challenger by a considerable margin. General Motors doesn’t even appear to care anymore, especially if you analyze the 2022 model year order guide. Adding insult to injury, the Detroit-based automaker has lost the car-based pickup race as well.
Ford is riding a wave of hype thanks to the all-new Maverick, which features the C2 vehicle architecture introduced by the fourth-generation Focus for the European market in 2018. Even Hyundai offers a unibody truck in the guise of the Santa Cruz, and this particular segment is bound to grow as increasingly more people get bored with traditional sport utility vehicles.
As we’re sitting here quietly, waiting for General Motors to make its move, a restoration shop from Alabama is bringing back the El Camino with Camaro underpinnings. Casados Design is how these guys are called, and their one-off pickup looks pretty good after ten weeks of sweat and swearing.
This ute is fabricated from steel and aluminum from the B-pillars back, and this also happens to be the final mockup before the “El Camarino” gets welded together piece by piece. Formed by hand, rolled, and hammered into shape, these panels complement a five-foot (1.5-meter) bed and a TIG-welded roll bar.
Casados Design hasn’t mentioned what kind of powerplant is hiding under the sleek-looking hood, but chances are that we’re dealing with an LS3 at the very least and an LSA at the most. When it was brand-spanking new for the 2010 model year, the pushrod V8 was rated at 426 horsepower in free-breathing form while the supercharged version cranks out 580 ponies.
By comparison, the El Camino for the 1970 model year topped 450 horsepower with the LS6 big-block V8 thanks to a four-barrel Holley carb, solid lifters, a more aggressive camshaft, and a low-rise aluminum intake.
