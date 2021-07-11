C8 Corvette Z51 Package Now Costs $6,345, Low-Profile Rear Spoiler Is $595

The order books for the 2022 Corvette have opened at the beginning of July with a $1,200 increase across the lineup, but GM has a few other nasty surprises in store for Stingray customers. For starters, the majority of cars are optioned with the Z51 package that now costs $6,345.
That’s a $350 increase over the 2021 Corvette, and we’re only getting started. The E60 front-end lift is $860 more than before at $2,260, which is ludicrous because Chevrolet hasn’t made any improvements to the system.
As per the Corvette Action Center, black trident-style wheels have been hiked up by $100 to $2,995 while the high wing increases by $100 to $1,250 based on screenshots of the ordering system. New for the 2022 model year, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition is limited to 1,000 examples worldwide and adds $6,595 to the retail price of the 3LT grade with the Z51 pack.
The low-profile spoiler, listed as regular production order TVS, is offered at $595 while the 5VM ground effects went down $400 to $4,445 for the upcoming model year. Scheduled to enter production sometime at the beginning of September, the 2022 Corvette starts at $62,195 including destination charge for the 1LT Coupe while the 3LT Convertible is $81,145.
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, General Motors has improved the LT2 engine to meet harsher emissions requirements. From small alterations to engine calibration to a modified Active Fuel Management system and fuel injection tweaks, the pushrod lump promises to be a little cleaner while also producing the same horsepower and torque figures as the 2021 model.
Cars without the NPP exhaust system develop 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) while those fitted with the performance option crank out 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). If you want more oomph, you’d better wait for the Z06 as a 2023 model. This variant is expected to feature the world’s most potent free-breathing V8 in the guise of a flat-plane crankshaft motor based on the LT5.5 of the C8.R endurance racing car.
