autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Italian Month  
Car reviews:
 

C8 Corvette Z51 Package Now Costs $6,345, Low-Profile Rear Spoiler Is $595

Home > News > Car Profile
11 Jul 2021, 10:53 UTC ·
The order books for the 2022 Corvette have opened at the beginning of July with a $1,200 increase across the lineup, but GM has a few other nasty surprises in store for Stingray customers. For starters, the majority of cars are optioned with the Z51 package that now costs $6,345.
12 photos
2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Visualizer details
That’s a $350 increase over the 2021 Corvette, and we’re only getting started. The E60 front-end lift is $860 more than before at $2,260, which is ludicrous because Chevrolet hasn’t made any improvements to the system.

As per the Corvette Action Center, black trident-style wheels have been hiked up by $100 to $2,995 while the high wing increases by $100 to $1,250 based on screenshots of the ordering system. New for the 2022 model year, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition is limited to 1,000 examples worldwide and adds $6,595 to the retail price of the 3LT grade with the Z51 pack.

The low-profile spoiler, listed as regular production order TVS, is offered at $595 while the 5VM ground effects went down $400 to $4,445 for the upcoming model year. Scheduled to enter production sometime at the beginning of September, the 2022 Corvette starts at $62,195 including destination charge for the 1LT Coupe while the 3LT Convertible is $81,145.

On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, General Motors has improved the LT2 engine to meet harsher emissions requirements. From small alterations to engine calibration to a modified Active Fuel Management system and fuel injection tweaks, the pushrod lump promises to be a little cleaner while also producing the same horsepower and torque figures as the 2021 model.

Cars without the NPP exhaust system develop 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) while those fitted with the performance option crank out 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). If you want more oomph, you’d better wait for the Z06 as a 2023 model. This variant is expected to feature the world’s most potent free-breathing V8 in the guise of a flat-plane crankshaft motor based on the LT5.5 of the C8.R endurance racing car.
C8 Corvette price 2022 Chevrolet Corvette specifications Chevrolet Corvette sports car Chevrolet GM
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day