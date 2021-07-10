5 2021 Corvette Production Halt Extended by One Week Over Supply Issue

More on this:

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Starting Production in Early September

After one too many downtimes, supplier issues, and greedy dealerships, the mid-engine Corvette prepares to enter the 2022 model year. The order banks have opened in July, and series production is expected to begin in Bowling Green in early September according to sources. 12 photos



Although we don’t know the precise day on which Bowling Green will start making the 2022 Corvette, we do know the most important changes from the order guide. The list kicks off with the pictured IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition, which is limited to 1,000 vehicles worldwide.



Another newity comes in the guise of visible carbon-fiber door intake trim, along with black, carbon-fiber, and visible carbon-fiber ground effects, the high-wing spoiler in visible carbon fiber, and low-profile spoiler (regular production order code TVS). The premium indoor car cover with a fully-rendered C8.R racing car and three new exterior colors round off the list.



Caffeine Metallic replaces the slow-selling Zeus Bronze, Hypersonic Gray Metallic serves as the successor to Shadow Gray metallic, and Amplify Orange succeeds Sebring Orange. Moving over to the oily bits, the LT2 small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement has been tweaked as well.



As ever, the pushrod engine develops 490 or 495 horsepower and 465 or 470 pound-feet (630 or 637 Nm) of torque with the NPP exhaust system. According to chief executive engineer Tadge Juechter, this motor is rocking a tweaked fuel injection system (direct injection) that helps the Corvette meet the particulate emissions requirement. Chevrolet has also modified the Active Fuel Management and made small alternations to engine calibration.



In regard to pricing, the LT1 trim level with the coupe body style is available from $61,100 plus $1,095 for the destination charge. By comparison, the 2020 model - the first for The world-encompassing chip shortage and significant backlog of C8 orders have taken their toll on the Z06 as well. GM Authority understands that General Motors will introduce the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined sports car for the 2023 model year, not 2022 as it was originally scheduled.Although we don’t know the precise day on which Bowling Green will start making the 2022 Corvette, we do know the most important changes from the order guide. The list kicks off with the pictured IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition, which is limited to 1,000 vehicles worldwide.Another newity comes in the guise of visible carbon-fiber door intake trim, along with black, carbon-fiber, and visible carbon-fiber ground effects, the high-wing spoiler in visible carbon fiber, and low-profile spoiler (regular production order code TVS). The premium indoor car cover with a fully-rendered C8.R racing car and three new exterior colors round off the list.Caffeine Metallic replaces the slow-selling Zeus Bronze, Hypersonic Gray Metallic serves as the successor to Shadow Gray metallic, and Amplify Orange succeeds Sebring Orange. Moving over to the oily bits, the LT2 small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement has been tweaked as well.As ever, the pushrod engine develops 490 or 495 horsepower and 465 or 470 pound-feet (630 or 637 Nm) of torque with the NPP exhaust system. According to chief executive engineer Tadge Juechter, this motor is rocking a tweaked fuel injection system (direct injection) that helps the Corvette meet the particulate emissions requirement. Chevrolet has also modified the Active Fuel Management and made small alternations to engine calibration.In regard to pricing, the LT1 trim level with the coupe body style is available from $61,100 plus $1,095 for the destination charge. By comparison, the 2020 model - the first for the C8 ‘Vette - used to cost $58,900 plus freight.